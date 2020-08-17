2020-2021 ABF Freight Road Team Announced

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has chosen 15 professional drivers for its 2020-2021 ABF Freight Road Team.

Members of the 2020-2021 ABF Road Team and their service centers are:

Terry Bennett , Ocala, Florida

, Bob Bramwell , Sedalia, Missouri

, Teddy Butler , Atlanta, Georgia

, Todd Grant , Winston-Salem, North Carolina

, Kirk Haggard , Little Rock, Arkansas

, Dave Hedicker, Dayton, Ohio

Jon Herman , Kansas City, Missouri

, Carl Marquez , Albuquerque, New Mexico

, Allen McNeely , Charlotte, North Carolina

, Matt Meadows , Charleston, West Virginia

, Eric Patterson , Phoenix, Arizona

, Lonnie Walker , Jackson, Mississippi

, David Wiechers , Kansas City, Missouri

, Don Wood , Albuquerque, New Mexico

, Ernie Wood , Brattleboro, Vermont

"This is a great group of drivers who display the highest standards of professionalism, and they are focused on safety while on our roads and highways," said Tim Thorne, ABF Freight president. "I'm very proud they are representing ABF and the trucking industry."

To be eligible for the ABF Freight Road Team, candidates must have at least 10 years of driving experience and an exemplary driving record. Local and regional management nominate eligible drivers, and a steering committee makes the final selections. Membership on the ABF Road Team is one of the highest honors an ABF driver can achieve.

While serving a two-year term, members of the ABF Road Team are ambassadors for ABF Freight as well as the trucking industry at large. They are available for speaking engagements at civic and fraternal organizations, school events, career days and other events. When called upon, Road Team members speak on topics such as driving safety, the image of the truck driver and sharing the road with trucks.

The ABF Freight Road Team was established in 1990 and is patterned after the American Trucking Associations' America's Road Team.

