2020-2021 Global Top Brands List Officially Released

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11, 2021, the 54th International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was held in Las Vegas. As ones of the world's most influential tech events, CES 2021 went online for the first ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the 2020-2021 Global Top Brands List organized by IDG was unveiled online, grabbing much global attention.

The List was compiled and evaluated by trusted third-party organizations, sophisticated expert panels, and well-known mainstream media from around the globe for a whole year. At the event, winners for the "2020-2021 Top 10 CE Brands", "2020-2021 Global TV Brands Top 10", "2020-2021 Global Smartphone Brands Top 15", "2020-2021 Global Smart Connected Device Brands Top 15", "2020-2021 Global CE Brands Top 50" and "2020-2021 International Innovation Enterprises Brand Award", among others, were announced.

Excellent Performance: Chinese CE Brands Won Multiple Titles

Chinese CE brands stood out from the many winners. For example, Haier, Hisense, TCL, BOE, Huawei, Changhong, Lenovo, Skyworth, Midea and Gree were among the 2020-2021 Top 10 CE Brands. TCL, Hisense, Skyworth and Changhong were among the 2020-2021 Global TV Brands Top 10. Huawei, VIVO, OPPO, Lenovo and TCL were among the 2020-2021 Global Smartphone Brands Top 15. Huawei, Lenovo, VIVO, OPPO and TCL were among the 2020-2021 Global Smart Connected Device Brands Top 15. Haier, Huawei, Changhong, Hisense, Skyworth, Midea, Gree, Lenovo and TCL were among the 2020-2021 Global CE Brands Top 50. COSMOPlat and DJI were given the 2020-2021 International Innovation Enterprises Brand Award.

As for other individual awards, BOE Micro LED (COG), Changhong Laser TV V8SPro and Changhong CHiQ Q8K were awarded "Innovative Display Application Product Award of the Year", "Laser Display Technology Innovation Gold Award" and "Gold Award for 5G+8K Innovative Intelligent Connectivity Technology", respectively. A highlight is that the 2020-2021 International Innovation Enterprises Brand Award has been given to Chinese brands for two years in a row. It is fair to say that innovation has become the primary driving force for brand growth.

Standard Setters: The List Offers Precious Opportunities for Chinese Brands

As a barometer of the future trends for global CE brands, the Global Top Brands List remains authoritative, professional and trusted. The selection process is governed by a set of rigorous standards: brand reputation, international influence, and global competitiveness are "hard" indicators, while core technology, patent R&D, product design, innovation capabilities, and future blueprints are "soft" indicators. The List is arguably one of the crucial parameters that guide the future growth of the brand contestants and even the whole CE industry. Therefore, Chinese domestic brands can fully leverage the opportunity to go global and align themselves with advanced technologies and products their global rivals have to offer.

Innovative & Smart Manufacturing: Chinese CE Brands Lead Disruptive Changes

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the global CE industry. Manufacturers have failed to meet their consumers' daily needs for work and life by "mechanically superimposing the functions" of traditional technologies and products. Also, global brands embrace the sweeping wave of smart technology application; it is their technological consensus and transformation direction. Undoubtedly, faster and more extensive application of smart technologies will enable a brand to take more initiative and become better positioned to make disruptive changes. Although global rivals have years of experience and strength, Chinese brands have rolled out many new technologically advanced products to break the monopoly of overseas counterparts.

In recent years, laser TVs are the most popular product among large-screen TVs. Changhong, a famous Chinese brand, has brought to market its flagship product, Laser TV V8SPro. The product has many technological strengths. In terms of color, Changhong has its unique quasi-color technology with AI primary-color engine and an image quality of 68.7 billion primary-colors to make real colors more natural. In terms of resolution, Changhong has applied the breakthrough ultra-short auto-focusing technology and equipped the products with a professional high-speed camera to rapidly capture pictures and deliver a clearer image. In terms of AI, Changhong has applied AIoT, which combines AI and IoT, to offer such functions as far-field voice recognition, AI and connectivity, karaoke-singing, voice control boot and VR tourism. In this way, Changhong has provided a smart-based solution in every sense.

As for next-generation display technology, leading global brands are also exploring the technical application of Micro LED. BOE, the largest producer of display screens worldwide, rolled out its proprietary product, BOE Micro LED (COG). With the excellent Gamma technology, AM makes segments based on small electric currents adjustment and PWM. Therefore, the whole Gamma curve is perfectly matched. And in terms of innovative techniques, side wiring is possible based on COG and the screen is seamless. Furthermore, AG has enabled instantaneous highlights, which is crucial for eye health.

Continuous Innovation: Chinese CE Brands Spearhead Industrial Upgrading

In modern society where science and technology are evolving rapidly, continuous innovation capabilities are the epitome of a brand's global competitiveness. A business can boost the development of its brand and overtake its competitors if it understands how to deploy new technologies. In recent years, 5G has become the spotlight and countries around the world are entering a 5G race. It has gained great momentum in China, delivering benefits to a wide spectrum of industries and ushering in the first round of 5G-powered innovation for Chinese brands.

5G is also being widely used in industrial scenes including smart factories, smart manufacturing and industrial big data. COSMOPlat has naturally emerged as a global leading industrial internet platform in such an enabling environment. Through innovations in the modes, technology, and institutions, COSMOPlat offers massive all-process and tailormade solutions for businesses, smart manufacturing solutions for internet works, and AI solutions. It also supplies core software and hardware, integrates IoT systems, and offers big data and product-level IoT services. In this way, it has empowered the upgrading and transformation of enterprises and built a win-win ecosystem that encourages shared innovation. Going forward, COSMOPlat will continue to update its modes, technologies and ecosystem and lead the development of the industrial internet in China and beyond. Furthermore, the fact that Changhong CHiQ Q8K was awarded the Gold Award for 5G+8K Innovative Intelligent Connectivity Technology aptly illustrates that the rapid deployment of 5G in China has welcomed the 8K era. Chinese domestic brands, through continuous innovation, will merge 5G with ultra-high definition display and thus inject new vitality into the TV ecosystem, leading the entire industry to scale new heights.

Across the entire industry, all-round innovation has become a general trend for the development of global CE brands., which increasingly pursue the notion of innovation throughout the whole life cycle of a product including technological R&D and product planning. Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, virtual reality (VR) and other latest information technologies are seeing widespread application. Therefore, Chinese brands will certainly accelerate the updates of technologies and products and cultivate new forms of business to further drive the upgrading and transformation of the global CE industry.

