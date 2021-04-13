2020-2021 Relocation Trends: Top 20 Places to Move During the Pandemic, According to PODS® Customers

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, today released when and where people are relocating based on data from customer moves completed in 2020 through early 2021. The company's analysis includes customers' top 20 destinations and how North America has adapted to moving during the pandemic.

Ignited by the booming housing market, demand for PODS portable moving and storage containers surged last summer and throughout what is typically the slower fall and winter months. In early 2021, PODS customer inquiries and moving container reservations were significantly higher than the same months in 2020.

For many, the Gem State's capital appears to be, well, a hidden gem. Boise, Idaho, claimed the No. 1 spot on PODS' list of top areas that attracted new residents, followed by three cities in Tennessee: Johnson City, Knoxville, and Chattanooga. Six areas within Florida also landed on the company's list.

To determine where people have been relocating, PODS compared the number of customers moving to an area versus those leaving that area. According to the company's data, the top 20 destinations among PODS customers are:

Boise, ID Johnson City, TN Knoxville, TN Chattanooga, TN Sarasota, FL Asheville, NC Myrtle Beach, SC / Wilmington, NC Spokane, WA Portland, ME Daytona, FL Greenville / Spartanburg, SC Ocala, FL Northwest Arkansas Tyler, TX Huntsville, AL Melbourne, FL Jacksonville, FL Texarkana, TX Dover, DE Pensacola, FL

With safety measures in place, such as contactless delivery and pick-up and the option to load and unload without interacting with others, more people have looked to PODS for a budget-friendly and flexible long-distance moving solution. Additionally, if staging their home or between homes, PODS customers can store their container inside a secure PODS Storage Center until they are ready for it to be redelivered.

"With increased moving activity happening during a time when people are dealing with uncertainty and safety concerns, I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication to customer service that our entire PODS team has shown," said Luci Rainey, SVP, Residential and Chief Customer Officer. "Every move is unique, and we will continue to provide personalized service to our customers as they rely on us for their moving and storage needs throughout this pandemic and beyond."

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

At PODS, we know that your moving and storage needs are unique, which is why we offer flexible, personal solutions with unlimited time, space, and control. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a brand new way to move and store the things that matter most. Now an industry leader, PODS provides residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 1.2 million long-distance moves, more than 5.4 million initial deliveries, and has over 227,000 PODS containers in service. To learn more about how PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team, visit PODS.com.

