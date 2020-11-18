2020-21 Upper Deck Series One Hockey Release Announced, Featuring Highly-Anticipated Alexis Lafrenière Young Guns® Rookie Card

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockey fans and collectors have been eagerly anticipating the release of the 2020-21 Upper Deck Series One Hockey card set, including the Young Guns® rookie card for Upper Deck exclusive spokesman and 2020 NHL DraftTM first-overall Pick, Alexis Lafrenière.

Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced that its annual Series One set will be available for purchase at Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops and retailers across North America starting today.

The 2020-21 Upper Deck Series One Hockey release features the highly-anticipated Lafrenière rookie card – the first card depicting him in a New York Rangers® uniform – that is sure to be one of the most sought-after cards in the Young Guns insert set. Lafrenière is one of 50 top up-and-coming NHL® players who make up the 2020-21 Young Guns checklist.

"This is always one of our favorite times of the year, because we know how much our fans and collectors worldwide look forward to the release of Upper Deck Series One Hockey," said Upper Deck Hockey Brand Manager Paul Zickler. "Every year, we try to come up with new and exciting ways to showcase the game's biggest stars and top rookies, and this season's release is sure to be a crowd pleaser."

In addition to the 250-card base set, the Upper Deck 2020-21 Series One Hockey hobby product will include rare Young Guns exclusives, as well as super-rare High Gloss and Clear Cut parallel cards. The base set returns with a French parallel of the base set, including the Young Guns cards. Collectors will want to look out for NHL Worldwide insert cards depicting players set against the flag of their home countries, Game Jersey insert cards featuring game-worn jersey swatches from the biggest names in the game today, rare Clear Cut PETG insert cards and Ceremonial Puck Drop insert cards. Popular UD Canvas® and UD Portraits also return in the set.

Fans can visit Facebook.com/UpperDeck for more details regarding the Upper Deck Series One Hockey release, including the product checklist and image gallery.

