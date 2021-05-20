2020 ACM A.M.Turing Award Winner, Alfred Aho to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Alfred Aho, Lawrence Gussman Professor Emeritus of Computer Science at Columbia University and the 2020 Association for Computing Machinery A.M. Turing Award Laureate, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast , a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Professor Alfred Aho's work has been instrumental in developing the technology that allows humans to program the software that has transformed how we work and live. From the cars we drive to the cell phones we use, the technology that we rely on couldn't exist without the computer software that powers it. This software, although taken for granted by many, drives not only the present world we live in, but also lays the foundation for future innovation.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Professor Aho will take place today, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. EST. During this interactive discussion, Professor Aho will present his perspective on computational thinking and compiler design. Aho will also explore the ways in which scientific research plays a fundamental role in accelerating innovation.

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

Previous speakers include Eric Schmidt, Goldie Hawn, Anima Anandkumar, Michael Osterholm, Brittany Kaiser, Avi Loeb, Joy Behar, Danny Meyer, Jack Hidary, Dick Costolo, Scott Budnick, Brian Greene, John Hamburg, Ashish Jha, Alain Dehaze, Xavier Rolet, Sir Martin Sorrell, Kai-Fu Lee, Mayor Sam Liccardo, Elizabeth Neumann, Matthew Dellavedova, Geoffrey Canada, Mamphela Ramphele, Oren Etzioni, Vladimir Pozner, Randi Zuckerberg, Nouriel Roubini, Alan Murray, Oscar Munoz, Renee Cummings, Suneel Gupta, and many others

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] ® is the world's first network designed to superpower sales, working with companies around the globe to amplify the impact of their sales professionals on the ground, layering in data from sales transactions, current market information, and ongoing team activities to create real-time, probabilistic recommendations that help teams engage, optimize, and close multithreaded sales deals.

Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win — including daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, live deal rooms and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also manages Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

