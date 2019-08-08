2020 Acura NSX Debuts Heritage Color - Indy Yellow Pearl at Monterey Car Week

Indy Yellow Pearl pays homage to Spa Yellow, one of two yellow paints offered on the first generation NSX, and will join Berlina Black as an available heritage color for the 2020 model year. Spa Yellow, known as "Indy Yellow" in some markets, was applied to around 20-percent of NSXs produced between 1997 and 2003. For the final two years of NSX production (2004-2005), Spa Yellow was replaced by Rio Yellow.

Each NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio1 and continues the NSX tradition of offering an incredible performance value in the supercar market. The 2020 NSX is powered by an innovative Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors supplementing the engine with instantaneous electric torque. The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.

NSX Insider Experience

All new NSX owners have the opportunity to join the NSX Insider Experience, a personalized program that enables NSX owners to participate in the making of their bespoke supercar. The program offers a curated, one-on-one tour of key facilities across Ohio where the NSX is built, including the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) and the NSX engine assembly room at the Anna Engine Plant. Guests also have the opportunity to track an NSX, guided by a professional driver on one of the primary proving grounds where it was developed and tuned – the Transportation Research Center (TRC).

The NSX Insider Experience is offered in six distinct packages with one and two-day tour options, which can be customized to include a tour of the Anna Engine Plant in addition to the tour of the PMC. Additional options include a two or four-hour performance driving experience as well as a tour of the Honda Heritage Center. Experience Packages start at $2,700. More information on the NSX Insider Experience is available at NSXInsiderExperience.com.

NSX GT3 Motorsports Success

Using the same Ohio-made multi-material space frame and 3.5-liter twin turbocharged engine design as the road-going NSX, the NSX GT3 and GT3 Evo have tackled some of the world's most iconic GT races, including the 24 Hours of Daytona and Spa; the 12 Hours of Sebring; Petit Le Mans; and the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

In the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, the NSX GT3 Evos driven by Meyer Shank Racing have posted five wins and 11 podium finishes since its 2017 debut, and in the 2019 season, Meyer Shank Racing leads both the Manufacturers' and Drivers' Championships.

In the SRO GT World Challenge America series, the NSX GT3 has earned multiple wins as well, including six pro-am wins by three different teams this year in the new NSX GT3 Evo.

Around the world, the NSX GT3 driven by Autobacs Racing Team (ARTA) leads the GT300 class in the Japanese Super GT series with two podium finishes, and the NSX GT3 has also competed in Blancpain GT Series Asia, China GT Championship, select events in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Blancpain GT Sports Club and GT Series in Europe, and the ADAC GT Masters in Germany.

The race-winning, carbon fiber NSX GT3 Evo is offered for sale globally at a starting price of €465,0002 (Approx. $525,000). Since becoming available for customer purchase in July 2017, and updated last year as the NSX GT3 Evo, there are currently 17 NSX GT3s in the hands of professional and amateur race teams globally, with the NSX GT3 Evo certified to compete in more than a dozen FIA-sanctioned racing series around the world. More information on the NSX GT3 Evo can be found at AcuraClientRacing.net.

Pricing and Features



MSRPii 2020 Acura NSX $157,500 Destination and Handling $1,995 Exterior Paint Standard Colors (130R White, Curva Red, Berlina Black) Std. Premium Colors (NEW: Indy Yellow Pearl, Thermal Orange Metallic, Source Silver, Casino White Pearl) $1,000 Andaro Colors (Valencia Red Pearl, Nouvelle Blue Pearl) $6,000 Wheels Signature Y-Spoke Exclusive Interwoven Std. $1,500 Tires Continental SportContact™ 6 Pirelli Trofeo R Std. $1,500 Brakes Iron Rotors w/ Black Calipers Iron Rotors w/ Red Calipers Carbon Ceramic w/ Black Calipers Carbon Ceramic w/ Silver, Red, or Orange Calipers Std. $700 $9,900 $10,600 Gloss black exterior trim Std. Black Aluminum Roof Std. Gloss Carbon Fiber Roof $6,000 Gloss Carbon Fiber Decklid Spoiler $3,000 Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Sport Package $12,600 Interior Seating Semi-Aniline Leather w/ Alcantara, 4-way power sport seats Std. Milano Leather w/ Alcantara™, Manually adjustable sport seats No Cost Option Semi-Aniline Full Leather, 4-way power sport seats $1,000 ELS Studio® Audio + Tech Package · ELS Studio® Premium Audio System · Acura Satellite Navigation · Proximity Sensors ­­Std. Aluminum Sport Pedals Std. Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Package $3,800

About Acura

Acura delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of exceptional quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

1 Using domestic and globally sourced parts.

2 Final USD currency conversion pricing established at contract signing; Ex Works JAS Ex Works JAS Motorsport Arluno MI, Italy

SOURCE Acura

Related Links

http://AcuraNews.com

