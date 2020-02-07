2020 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Pipeline Insights

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Pipeline Insight, 2020

outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) market. A detailed picture of the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth acute myeloid leukemia (AML) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



The report provides insights into:



All of the Companies That are Developing Therapies for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) With Aggregate Therapies Developed by Each Company for the Same.

Different Therapeutic Candidates Segmented into Early-Stage, Mid-Stage and Late Stage of Development for the Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Key Players Involved in Targeted Therapeutics Development With Respective Active and Inactive (Dormant or Discontinued) Projects.

Drugs Under Development Based on the Stage of Development, Route of Administration, Target Receptor, Monotherapy or Combination Therapy, a Different Mechanism of Action, and Molecular Type.

Detailed Analysis of Collaborations (Company-Company Collaborations and Company-Academia Collaborations), Licensing Agreement and Financing Details for Future Advancement of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market.

Scope of the Report



The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Report Provides an Overview of Therapeutic Pipeline Activity and Therapeutic Assessment of the Products by Development Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Moa Type for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Across the Complete Product Development Cycle, Including All Clinical and Nonclinical Stages.

It Comprises of Detailed Profiles of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutic Products With Key Coverage of Developmental Activities, Including Technology, Collaborations, Licensing, Mergers and Acquisition, Funding, Designations and Other Product-Related Details

Detailed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Research and Development Progress and Trial Details, Results Wherever Available, are Also Included in the Pipeline Study.

Coverage of Dormant and Discontinued Pipeline Projects Along With the Reasons If Available Across Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Guidelines



4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Discontinued Products



13. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Key Companies



15. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Unmet Needs



18. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Future Perspectives



19. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Analyst Review



20. Appendix



21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

BioLineRx Ltd.

Genentech Inc.

ImmunoGen Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Medpace Inc.

Menarini Group

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Theradex

Tolero Pharmaceuticals Inc.

