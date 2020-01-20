2020 ALLPCB Annual Conference Was Successfully Held, Releasing Strategies to Achieve Collaborative Manufacturing

Mr. Zhou Bangbing, Chairman and CEO of ALLPCB, firstly delivered a speech on the theme of "Wuji • Collaboration," sharing the achievements in 2019, the opportunities and commitments to come in the next 5 years, and the prospects for 2020.

In the past year, the collaborative manufacturing super factory model has been proved to accord with the trend of development, Big Data Center has been established, and the Pre-A round of financing has been smoothly completed.

Later, Mr. Zhou released the developing strategy of "five verticals and three horizontals, gradually promoted, two sides integrated, go hand in hand" to achieve the target of building Electronics Collaborative Manufacturing System (ECMS).

ECMS1.0

In the next 3-5 years, ALLPCB will continue taking Wuji IOCT System as the central brain, link electronics industry manufacturers, and deeply integrate industrial manufacturing resources. It will break the boundaries of capacity and processes between factories, realize the sharing of orders as well as capacity, to form the new pattern of "Platform Ordering, Intelligent Matching, Multi-Factory Collaboration." Providing more than 100,000 OEM and ODM factories electronics parts production service, is the development target of the first phase of ALLPCB (ECMS1.0).

ECMS2.0

The development target of the second phase of ALLPCB (ECMS2.0) is to link brands, and through the model of "Flexible Platform & Rigid Factory" to provide millions of brand owners of the electronics industry worldwide fast, economical, and good R&D and production services, which will maximize speed, quality, user experience as well.

It's believed that in the near future, ALLPCB will be able to provide more national and technological innovation-based enterprises more efficient and reliable R&D and production services.

ECMS3.0

The development target of the third phase of ALLPCB (ECMS3.0) is to link consumers, and help brands understand users' demands and developing trends better. ALLPCB aims to cooperate with manufacturing factories, to manufacture the consumers needed electronic products quickly.

ALLPCB considers "Make the industry more efficient, and make our life better!" as its mission, "creating the C2B2M collaborative manufacturing system of the electronics industry" as its vision, and "achieving over 100 billion output value by 2035" as its goal. Insisting on the character of integrity, the spirit of artisans, and driven by Industry 4.0, ALLPCB will develop into a "double 100 billion" enterprise!

The age to come is the era of Internet of Everything. ALLPCB Super Factory will be committed to creating a new manufacturing system of electronics industry, to serve the trillion-dollar electronics industry market, and enable human to enjoy new life in the age of science and technology.

Along with fine wine, feast and passionate shows, the ALLPCB annual conference ended successfully.

2020 is a new starting point and a new journey is about to begin. Seize the seize the day and live it to the full. The infinite possible future of ALLPCB filled with endless innovation is to be expected

About ALLPCB

ALLPCB is an ultra-fast PCB super factory as well as an internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB assembly, and components sourcing. Since its establishment, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry through data-driven technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.allpcb.com/

