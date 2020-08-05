2020 Amigo Loans Company Profile: Historic Financial Performance, Financial Projections, Valuation & Sensitivity Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amigo Loans: Expect c. £206M Customer Redress Costs & Lifetime Principal Loan Loss Rate c. 33%" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Read?

Understand how we estimate Amigo's total customer redress / conduct costs across Amigo's FOS customer complaints / FCA VReq, Amigo-specific FCA Investigation and FCA multi-firm review of the guarantor loan sector at c. 206m

Understand how we estimate Amigo's loan losses on Q3 20 Stage 1 gross customer loans at 33%

Understand how Amigo's Securitization Facility works and the strong loan putback and acceleration rights this benefits from, making the 7.625 1/2024 Senior Secured Notes (SSNs) heavily subordinated here (unless Amigo files imminently for administration)

Understand how, from our estimated run-off cash flows, we arrive at a base case recovery on Amigo's SSNs of 37 cents with a liability management exercise potentially improving this to 44 cents

with a liability management exercise potentially improving this to Understand plays that SSNs holders may be able to pursue to seniorise their position vs customer redress claims and potentially against the putback rights of the Securitisation Facility

Understand why there may be value in Amigo's SSNs should they drop below 30 cents

Understand why none of Non-Standard Finance, Provident Financial or New Day is likely to acquire Amigo in the near term

Understand Richmond Group / Mr Bennamor's likely current thinking on Amigo / the UK guarantor loans market and what possible plays he may make after selling down his stake in Amigo to zero

Understand why we believe it will ultimately be Amigo's top-up / repeat lending that brings about its demise, both in terms of potential FCA actions beyond the current FOS backlog / FCA Vreq and in terms of latent asset quality problems

Understand why Amigo's historic financials, whether seen as a corporate or bank, including steady state FCF assuming a constant loan book, were flawed as an indicator of the strength of the business

Comparison of Amigo vs Non-Standard Finance (UK's # 1 and #2 guarantor lenders respectively)

What's New?

Estimated total customer redress / conduct costs

Estimated lifetime loan losses on Amigo's loan book as part of run-off cash flow modelling

Securitisation Facility analysis

Loan loss analysis for Amigo during after the global financial crisis

Questions Answered

What does Amigo's COVID-19 forbearance and funding position disclosure post Q3 20 imply for its current level of arrears loans?

How instrumental has repeat lending been in masking unaffordable loans (from the borrower / guarantor perspective) and in inflating Amigo's historic profitability and (steady state) FCF?

What can we learn from the Brighthouse and Wonga cases in terms of customer redress cost potential at Amigo?

What should SSNs holders do to try and protect their position vs customer redress claims and putback rights of the Securitisation Facility?

How severe could loan losses end up for Amigo, given its COVID-19 forbearance programme (and FCA forbearance requirements now extending to Oct-20), weak macro, lack of repeat lending currently that might otherwise mask asset quality problems, deliberate non-payment by borrowers and guarantors and lower liquidity in UK the guarantor loans market (which would otherwise enable some borrower refinancing) with Non-Standard Finance currently in breach of its own Securitisation Facility covenants?

