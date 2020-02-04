2020 Ammys Finalists Announced
Feb 04, 2020, 12:59 ET
DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today the finalists for the 2020 Ammys, recognizing excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry.
Voting for Best Sell-Side Report Headline is open to the public at ammyawards.com and closes at 11:59 PM CST on Friday, February 14.
The 25 members of the Hall of Fame along with the Alerian Advisory Board will vote for the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, and the results will be announced in a press release on Thursday, February 20.
The 54 publicly traded North American energy infrastructure companies will vote for Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage. Voting for the awards that will be given to members of industry will be undertaken by leading energy infrastructure portfolio managers and sell-side research analysts.
The 25 investment firms that have a vote are: Advisory Research, BP Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, CBRE Clarion, Chickasaw Capital, CIBC, ClearBridge Investments, Cohen & Steers, Cushing Asset Management, Duff & Phelps, Eagle Global Advisors, Energy Income Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Harvest Fund Advisors, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jennison Associates, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Miller/Howard Investments, Neuberger Berman, Oppenheimer SteelPath, RCH Energy, Salient Partners, Tortoise Capital Advisors, Westwood Holdings, and Yorkville Capital.
The 25 sell-side firms that have a vote are: Baird, Barclays, BMO, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Howard Weil, Jefferies, JonesTrading, JP Morgan, Ladenburg Thalmann, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Morningstar, MUFG, Raymond James, RBC, Seaport Global, Stifel Nicolaus, SunTrust, Tudor Pickering Holt, UBS, US Capital Advisors, Wells Fargo, and Wolfe.
The winners of these awards, along with those that are calculated by Alerian's Data Science Division, will be announced at the annual awards dinner on Thursday, March 26 in Houston, Texas.
Congratulations to the finalists listed below:
Hall of Fame: Industry
- Robert Phillips
- Clark Smith
- Grant Sims
- Benjamin Fink
- Michael Mears
Hall of Fame: Professional
- Michael Blum
- Kyri Loupis
- Josh Davidson
- Robert Pierce
- Ray Strong
Merger of the Year
- MPLX and Andeavor Logistics
- Energy Transfer and SemGroup
- Pembina Pipeline and Kinder Morgan Canada
- EnLink Midstream and EnLink Midstream Partners
- Antero Midstream GP and Antero Midstream Partners
Project of the Year
- Elk Creek Pipeline, ONEOK
- Corpus Christi Liquefaction Train 2, Cheniere Energy
- Shin Oak NGL Pipeline, Enterprise Products Partners
- Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, Kinder Morgan
- Cactus II Pipeline, Plains All American Pipeline
Acquisition of the Year
- Crestwood Equity Partners' acquisition of Williams' interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services
- IFM Investors' acquisition of Buckeye Partners
- Blackstone's acquisition of 45% of Targa Badlands
- EQM Midstream Partners' acquisition of 60% of Eureka Midstream and 100% of Hornet Midstream
- NGL Energy Partners' acquisition of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited
Excellence in ESG
- Crestwood Equity Partners
- ONEOK
- Williams
- Kinder Morgan
- Enterprise Products Partners
Best Investor Relations Team
- Enterprise Products Partners
- Magellan Midstream Partners
- ONEOK
- Cheniere Energy
- Targa Resources
Most Fiscally Responsible
- Crestwood Equity Partners
- Magellan Midstream Partners
- Enterprise Products Partners
- Williams
- ONEOK
Breakthrough Company of the Year
- Hess Midstream
- Rattler Midstream
- NuStar Energy
- Phillips 66 Partners
- Pembina Pipeline
Best Sell-Side Report Headline
- Tristan Richardson, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, "When Bakken in the Summer Heat, Grab an Ice Cold PRB"
- Christopher Tillett, Barclays, "Rattler Midstream LP: Snake, Rattle, and Hold"
- Timm Schneider, Citigroup, "Pipeline Tinder… Between TGE and Kinder "
- Ethan Bellamy, Baird, "CAPL: Back on Topper"
Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, led by Tristan Richardson
- Wells Fargo, led by Michael Blum
- US Capital Advisors, led by Becca Followill
- UBS, led by Shneur Gershuni
- Baird, led by Ethan Bellamy
About the Ammys
The Ammys is a set of awards given annually by Alerian to recognize excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The awards were first presented in 2016 at the Houston Club. The 5th Ammys ceremony, honoring the best companies, individuals, and transactions of 2019, as well as a class of Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding contributions to the sector during their lifetimes, will be on March 26, 2020, at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice Hotel in Houston.
About Alerian
Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.
