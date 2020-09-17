2020 Analysis for the Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Copolymer (ABS) Sector with Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Copolymer (ABS): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information on the world acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene .



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing acrylonitrile butadiene styrene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on acrylonitrile butadiene styrene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION

as uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER WORLD MARKET

3.1. World acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer capacity

3.2. World acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer production

3.3. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer consumption

3.4. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer global trade

3.5. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer prices in the world market



4. ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

4.1. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer European market analysis

4.2. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer North American market analysis

4.4. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer Latin American market analysis

4.5. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer Middle East market analysis



5. ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer capacity and production forecast up to 2029

5.2. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer consumption forecast up to 2029

5.3. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE COPOLYMER END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gj7u7m



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

