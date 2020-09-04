2020 Analysis of Airline Brands & the COVID-19 Pandemic: Benchmarking 66 Major Airline Brands and their Responses to COVID-19
Airline Brands & the Pandemic evaluates 66 major airline brands and their responses to COVID-19.
It focuses on two primary areas of an airline brand's response to the pandemic: its health and safety policy, and the effectiveness of its corporate communications during the crisis.
The thesis is that comprehensive COVID-19 policies and clear, consistent communications indicate an airline's preparedness, adaptability, and the likelihood of success in the new normal of air travel that will undoubtedly continue beyond the pandemic.
The study's main objective is to provide transparency and insights across the airline industry to understand:
- shifting customer preferences during the pandemic
- strengths and weaknesses of 66 major airlines, their COVID-19 policies, and corporate communications
- best practices in communication, building brand credibility, and citizenship
- how an airline brand's current actions may impact its future financial performance
The analysis is ideal for airline industry executives, corporate communications leaders, financial analysts, and anyone with a vested interest in aviation.
The study assesses the airline industry by analyzing 66 brands and their health, safety, and cancellation policies in response to COVID-19. It evaluates how airline brands communicate their coronavirus policies to customers, employees, and the general public to inspire confidence in safe travel as the pandemic continues indefinitely. The study also benchmarks brand credibility and citizenship initiatives.
Each brand was audited using the information available on its website and social media pages. The evaluation process simulated what a customer encounters when researching airlines in the current environment.
Airlines were measured on four major metrics:
- policy
- communications
- credibility
- citizenship
Airlines were selected based on membership in one of the three airline alliances, oneworld, SkyTeam, and Star Alliance. 11 other major airlines that are not part of an airline alliance are also included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. Airlines Assessed
4. Overall Performance by Brand
5. Key Findings
5.1Airline COVID-19 Policies
5.2 Airline Brand Communications During COVID-19
5.3 Credibility Initiatives
5.4 Citizenship
6. Other Insights
- Comparing the Alliances
- COVID-19 Policy Brand Names
- Delta: Concrete Communications
- Etihad: Tests Required to Fly
- Lufthansa Group: Guaranteed Returns
- Qatar Airways: Growing Market Share During COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
- Aegean Airlines
- Aeroflot
- Aerolineas Argentinas
- Aeromexico
- Air Canada
- Air China
- Air Europa
- Air France
- Air India
- Air New Zealand
- Air Nippon Airways
- Alaska Airlines
- Alitalia
- Allegiant Air
- American Airlines
- Asiana Airlines
- Austrian Airlines
- Avianca
- British Airways
- Brussels Airlines
- Cathay Pacific
- China Airlines
- China Eastern Airlines
- Croatia Airlines
- Czech Airlines
- Delta
- EgyptAir
- Emirates
- Ethopian Airlines
- Etihad
- EVA Air
- Finnair
- Frontier Airlines
- Garuda Indonesia
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Iberia
- Japan Airlines
- JetBlue Airways
- Kenya Airways
- KLM
- Korean Air
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Lufthansa
- Malaysia Airlines
- Middle East Airlines
- oneworld
- Qantas
- Qatar Airways
- Royal Air Maroc
- Royal Jordanian
- S7 Airlines
- Saudia
- Scandinavian Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- SkyTeam
- Southwest Airlines
- Spirit Airlines
- SriLankan Airlines
- Star Alliance
- Sun Country Airlines
- Swiss International
- TAP Air Portugal
- TAROM
- Thai Airways
- Turkish Airlines
- United Airlines
- Vietnam Airlines
- Virgin Atlantic
- XiamenAir
