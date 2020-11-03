2020 Analysis of the Global Population of Electricity Distribution Utilities by Country and Size

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electricity Utility Customer Analysis Ed 1 2020 " database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this database report is to provide a tool to segment and target utility markets. Analyse the world population of electricity distribution utilities by country and size.



This database is designed as a practical resource for marketers of equipment, technology or services for electricity transmission and distribution utilities. If you sell any products, technology or services to utilities this database will enable you to target your market efficiently, whether you seek the largest utilities with expensive high-end systems or small utilities with low-cost basic products.



Examples of products and services for utilities:

Power and distribution transformers,

Switchgear - distribution panels, fuse gear circuit protectors, surge arresters, air-core reactors, fuse gear, switches, disconnectors, protection relays

Smart meters, standard meters

Insulators & bushings, spacers, dampers & fittings

Lightning arresters

Distribution automation including SCADA

Smart grid technology

Accountancy software

Save money by zeroing straight in on your prime targets, the utilities which purchase these and other products and services. Some products or services involve high investment and are designed for large utilities. Many more are in the intermediate or small range. Whichever category you are in, this database provides a basic marketing resource to segment and target your market.



901 electricity transmission utilities and 7,182 distribution utilities are listed by country and analysed by size. Globally, there are 38 electricity distribution utilities with more than 10 million customers, 41 with 5-10 million, 237 with 1-5 million and 6,865 with under 1 million.



The database segments the world electricity utility market:

7,182 electricity distribution utilities listed

901 electricity transcos

2,224 million customers

Methodology



This report has been compiled mainly from primary research, with some secondary sources. The database is the product of hundreds of hours of research, searching thousands of utilities in over 200 countries. 92.5% of all electricity customers have been identified by the utility.

The report is presented in Excel with 12 spreadsheets: - two summarising the global data and analysis and one for each of ten regions; Europe, CIS, Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America.



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1g29u



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

