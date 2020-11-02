2020 Analysis on the Global Market for LTE & 5G for Critical Communications: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE & 5G for Critical Communications: 2020 - 2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - 2 Report Bundle" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For nearly a century, the critical communications industry has relied on narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) networks for mission-critical voice and low-speed data services. Over time, these systems have evolved from relatively basic analogue radios to digital communications technologies, such as P25 (Project 25) and TETRA, to provide superior voice quality, end-to-end encryption and other advanced features. However, due to their inherent bandwidth and design limitations, even the most sophisticated digital LMR networks are unable to support mobile broadband and data-driven industrial IoT applications that have become vital for public safety, military, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and other segments of the critical communications industry.

The 3GPP-defined LTE and 5G NR standards have emerged as the leading candidates to fill this void. Over the last decade, a plethora of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and MVNO-based 3GPP networks have been deployed to deliver critical communications broadband capabilities - in addition to the use of commercial mobile operator networks - for application scenarios as diverse as PTT group communications, real-time mobile video surveillance, AR/VR (Augmented & Virtual Reality), wirelessly connected robotics, and automation in industrial environments. These networks range from nationwide public safety broadband platforms such as the United States' FirstNet (First Responder Network), South Korea's Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network) and Britain's ESN (Emergency Services Network) to regional cellular networks covering the service footprint of utility companies and localized wireless systems in settings such as railroads, airports, maritime ports, oil and gas production facilities, remote mining sites, factories and warehouses.

At present, most critical communications user organizations employ LTE and 5G NR as complementary technologies to augment existing voice-centric LMR networks with broadband capabilities. However, with the standardization and commercial availability of MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment) and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features, LTE and 5G NR networks are increasingly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of mobile broadband and industrial IoT capabilities, as well as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice functionality comparable to that offered by traditional LMR systems.

Despite the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, the publisher estimates that global investments in LTE and 5G network infrastructure for critical communications will surpass $3 Billion by the end of 2020. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for nearly $5 Billion by 2023.

Spanning over 2,000 pages, the "LTE & 5G for Critical Communications: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report package encompasses two comprehensive reports covering the use of LTE and 5G NR networks for critical communications.

The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of LTE and 5G for critical communications including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, vertical sectors, application scenarios, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, as well as LTE and 5G network infrastructure investment forecasts from 2020 till 2030.

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in both reports.

Key Topics Covered:



The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: An Overview of Private LTE/5G Networks

Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Private LTE/5G Networks

Chapter 4: Vertical Markets, Case Studies & Private LTE/5G Engagements

Chapter 5: Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

Chapter 6: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

Chapter 7: Future Roadmap & Value Chain

Chapter 8: Key Ecosystem Players

Chapter 9: Market Sizing & Forecasts

Chapter 10: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: An Overview of the Public Safety LTE & 5G Market

Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Public Safety LTE & 5G Networks

Chapter 4: Public Safety LTE/5G Application Scenarios & Use Cases

Chapter 5: Review of Public Safety LTE & 5G Engagements Worldwide

Chapter 6: Public Safety LTE & 5G Case Studies

Chapter 7: Public Safety LTE/5G Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

Chapter 8: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

Chapter 9: Future Roadmap & Value Chain

Chapter 10: Key Ecosystem Players

Chapter 11: Market Sizing & Forecasts

Chapter 12: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc3ucp



Source: SNS Telecom & IT

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

