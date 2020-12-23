2020 Arizona Bowl Kicks Off with Offerpad as New Title Sponsor

Offerpad is a nationally recognized Arizona-based real estate technology company. It is known as an industry leading iBuyer and real estate solutions center that modernizes buying and selling homes. Offerpad is entering the college football landscape with a fully integrated title partnership that includes social media, in-stadium exposure, and television advertisements in the exclusive live broadcast on CBS Television Network.

Kym Adair, Executive Director of the Offerpad Arizona Bowl noted, "I am so excited to welcome Offerpad to our Bowl family. The Offerpad Arizona Bowl will shine a national spotlight on the state-of-the-art real estate technology that Offerpad has revolutionized to support its customers, while at the same time providing a lifetime of memories for the student-athletes playing in our game. This is a win-win for both of our great organizations."

"The Offerpad family is proud to join the Arizona Bowl in recognizing the achievements of both these champion football programs, and to have this opportunity to celebrate and showcase their talents on the field here in Tucson. As a big football and sports fan myself, I'm especially thrilled to be involved with Bowl Season this year and to contribute to the Arizona Bowl's hard work in supporting local charities right here in our own backyard," said Brian Bair, Offerpad founder and CEO.

Owned and operated by TD4Tucson, a Tucson-based non-profit organization, the Offerpad Arizona Bowl provides world-class experiences for college student-athletes, fans, and the local community, culminating in a nationally recognized college football competition. The game features teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences with national audience partnership support from CBS Sports. For more information visit www.TheArizonaBowl.com.

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

