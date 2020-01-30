2020 Assessment of the Payments Industry: In-Person, Online, Recurring, and IoT - Focus on IoT Payments

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Payments: How the Internet of Things Is Influencing Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The internet of things, shaped from advancements in technology, has resulted in an exponential rate of devices (things) connecting to the internet.



This expansion of connections and data collection enables more processing powered by artificial intelligence to augment our daily decisions and abilities. Both consumers and merchants are capitalizing on this technology, with the strategic applications changing the way consumers and merchants transact.



IoT Payments: How the Internet of Things Is Influencing Payments provides a foundational framework for categorizing payments by bridging payments and technology to define and analyze four basic payment modes: in-person, online, recurring, and IoT payments.



Consumers and merchants are rapidly adopting technology and utilizing the IoT, further digitizing their relationship.

Prior to this research on the topic, there was no concrete definition of the concept IoT payment, and thus it was impossible to analyze this complex market segment. In constructing a payments categorization framework that bridges technology and payments, it became clear to the publisher that payments are becoming increasingly online and recurring and moving in the automated data-driven direction of the internet of things.



Highlights of the report include:

Discussion of the movement of consumers and merchants toward internet of things (IoT) connected payments

Analysis of payment modes and infrastructure, separating IoT devices from IoT payments

Analysis of a basic purchase process and presentation of a new model, the Payments Categorization Framework.

Definitions of the four payment modes or categories: in-person, online, recurring, and IoT payments)

Discussion of infrastructure, agents, full process map of an IoT transaction, and a comparison of the different payment modes.

Current market segments segmented by the four payment modes - in-person, online, recurring and IoT - with a focus on IoT payments.

Discussion of trends and future implications of IoT payments and the agents that are affected.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Consumers and Merchants Move Toward Internet-Connected Payments

Merchants Are Emphasizing E-Commerce Channels

4. Understanding IoT Infrastructure and History

History of the Internet of Things

IoT Today

5. Visualizing Payments and Technology

Four Payment Modes and the Supporting Infrastructure

6. Analyzing the Basic Purchase Process and Constructing a Model

Traditional Purchase Process

The Agents Making Purchase Decisions

7. Payments Categorization Framework: Four Modes

In-Person Payment

Online Payment

Recurring Payment

IoT Payment

8. IoT Payments in Depth

IoT Payments and Payment Cycle Merge at Point of Purchase

What IoT Payments Are Not

Comparison of the Four Payment Modes

9. Current IoT Payments Use Cases

Auto Insurance

U.S. Residential Electricity

U.S. Water Utility Payments

Reordering Printer Supplies

10. Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

Canon

Domino's Pizza

Epson

HP

Intel

Microsoft

MIT

Netflix

Papa John's

Procter & Gamble

Progressive

U.S. Department of Commerce

U.S. Department of Energy

U.S. Energy Information Administration

Wall Street Journal

Walmart

Whole Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jvawi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

