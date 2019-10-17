2020 Austin Marathon Seeks Official Sponsorship Opportunities

"The Austin Marathon has become one of Austin's premier events due to their economic impact, global footprint, and ability to showcase Austin as the amazing city that it is," said Austin Sports Commission's Drew Hays. "Their continued growth in 2019 and trajectory for 2020 showcases the opportunity businesses have to increase their brand recognition in Austin and within the global endurance community."

Official sponsors can utilize corporate social responsibility benefits like large-scale volunteer opportunities, increased employee health and wellness through event participation, and enhanced community engagement both pre-race and race weekend.

Official sponsors of the Austin Marathon can benefit from being associated with -

FloTrack's world-class live broadcast of the Austin Marathon

Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano , Official Race Ambassador

, Official Race Ambassador Raising more than $1 million for nonprofits in 2019

for nonprofits in 2019 An exciting Elite Athlete Program focused on showcasing the sport's top athletes

The support of Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin Sports Commission

and the Austin Sports Commission Austin, Texas - The Live Music Capital of the World

- The Live Music Capital of the World Participants from all 50 states and 38 countries

A 3-block-long finish line festival complete with beer garden, recovery tent, live music, and more

"The Austin Marathon's growth and community support have increased along with the uptick in sponsorship involvement," said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. "Brands utilize this opportunity to engage with their audience and align with a world-class event whose reach expands beyond race day."

The 29th annual Austin Marathon will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Earlier this year, Austin's premier running event featured more than 16,000 participants from all 50 states and 38 countries. Sponsorship and partnership inquiries can be sent directly to Jack Murray at sponsorship@highfiveevents.com .

About High Five Events: Beginning with the launch of a single triathlon in 2003, High Five Events has grown to become one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States. High Five Events is a community-centric company based in Austin, Texas. Their staff has more than 100 years' combined experience organizing large events across different venue types in a variety of locations.

