2020 BEYA STEM Conference to Honor EASi Employees with Modern-Day Technology Leaders Award

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EASi, a global services company specializing in engineering and sciences, today announced that six employees will be honored with the Modern-Day Technology Leaders (MDTL) Award during the 34th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference.

The BEYA STEM Conference brings together professionals and students from a variety of STEM-related backgrounds and gives them an opportunity to network with others from around the country while participating in seminars and workshops that explore every facet of STEM career paths. Various awards will be given during the conference to recognize the accomplishments of select STEM professionals.

"We're very proud to have our employees recognized for their accomplishments within their respective STEM fields," said Chad Koele, president of EASi. "At EASi, we work to put together teams that implement the latest in cutting-edge technology and processes to generate results and ensure our customers meet their complex business challenges and goals. It's our talented teams that keep us at the forefront of emerging trends."

The MDTL Award is given each year to men and women who demonstrate outstanding performance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The EASi MDTL Award winners are:

Glenn Jones , Engineering Supervisor

, Engineering Supervisor Vinay Manjunath , Program Lead CAE

, Program Lead CAE Deon Eakins , Electronic Engineer

, Electronic Engineer Harish Satavalli, Industrial Products Senior Manager

Sandeep Agarwal , Program Lead

, Program Lead Kayla Ruffin , Electronic Engineer

The conference will take place February 13 – 15 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C. EASi will participate in the career fair, which allows engineers to learn about industry trends and career opportunities, on February 14 and February 15.

For more information about EASi, the services it provides and positions available, please visit EASi.com.

About EASi

Amazing begins here. EASi is a leading global services company specializing in engineering and sciences. For more than 35 years, our experienced team of consultants has brought a passion for innovation to deliver critical services across a range of industries, including energy and utilities, transportation, heavy equipment, consumer and industrial products, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, as well as academic and health care research. By adapting to the constantly evolving needs of our customers, we have built specialized expertise and a multidisciplinary perspective — leveraging cutting-edge technology and processes — to provide superior service and results to our customers. Through EASi's flexible solutions and collaborative approach, customers in engineering and sciences can expect unparalleled quality and increased speed to market. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, EASi has 3,700 dedicated employees across North America, Europe and Asia. EASi is an Aerotek company, a leader in the recruiting and staffing industry. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group® Inc., a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about EASi, visit EASi.com.

