2020 Bioanalytical Labs Report: Outsourcing Environment, Selection & Perceptions, Performance, Service Quality Profiles

Staying on top of an entire marketplace is a tall order. Sponsors' needs change, market trends come and go, providers merge, capabilities evolve. The bioanalytical lab space is no different. This report will help both sponsors and providers stay current with market dynamics and anticipate changes that may be coming down the pike.



Using this research, sponsor organizations and labs get smarter.

For sponsors: Evaluate your lab selection process. Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. Compare your company's bioanalytical lab outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry.

For bioanalytical labs: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can market your strengths. Understand potential shortcomings so plans for improvements can be made.



Study Sponsors & CROs

Preferred provider outsourcing rates for both preclinical and clinical-stage bioanalytical lab work

Which providers have the strongest presence in the bioanalytical lab space in terms of awareness, perceived leadership expected proposal volume, and usage

Which bioanalytical labs are being most utilized by your peers

Allow readers to narrow down which bioanalytical lab might best fit their needs, enabling readers to make a more informed decision when selecting bioanalytical lab services

Bioanalytical Lab Service Providers

250+ Bioanalytical lab encounters with 31 bioanalytical labs

Bioanalytical services predicted to increase in demand over the next three years based on outsourced expenditure

How your company's performance on bioanalytical lab attributes and services is perceived relative to consumer expectations

Understand your company's and the competition's position in the marketplace in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, expected proposal volume, and usage

Key Topics Covered



1. Outsourcing Environment

Primary Section Takeaways

Preferred Provider Use

Provider Types

Lab Spend Distribution - Preclinical

Lab Spend Distribution - Clinical

Use of a Single Bioanalytical Lab

Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service

2. Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

Bioanalytical Lab Awareness

Bioanalytical Lab Leaders

Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume

Bioanalytical Lab Use

3. Bioanalytical Lab Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Bioanalytical Labs

Figure 1 - Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Capabilities

Figure 2 - Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Delivery

Figure 3 - Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Pricing

4. Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles



5. Study Data

Organization Need for Bioanalytical Lab Services

Percent of Bioanalytical Lab Budget Outsourced vs. In-house

Number of Preclinical Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years

Percent of Preclinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years

Number of Clinical Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years

Percent of Clinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years

Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Preclinical Compound/Target

Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Clinical Compound

Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab

Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work

Preclinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs. In Three Years

Clinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs. In Three Years

Interest in Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab

Estimated Ability of a Single Bioanalytical Lab to Meet Majority of Company Needs

Industry Uptake for Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab

Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Test - Historical vs. In Three Years

Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service

Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics

Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

Bioanalytical Lab Awareness

Bioanalytical Lab Leaders

Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume

Bioanalytical Lab Use

Bioanalytical Lab Drill-Downs

Absorption Systems

AltaSciences (formerly Algorithme)

BASi

BioAgilytix

BioPharma Services Inc.

Cambridge Biomedical

Celerion

Charles River Labs (includes MPI Research)

(includes MPI Research) Covance/LabCorp/Tandem

Eurofins Bioanalytical Services

Frontage

ICON

Immunologix

Intertek

KCAS

Lambda

Medpace

MicroConstants

Nuvisan

Pacific Biomarker

Pharma Medica

Pharmaron (includes Quotient Bioresearch)

PPD

PRA

Q2/IQVIA

QPS

Sannova Analytical

SGS

Syneos

Worldwide Clinical Trials

WuXi Apptec

6. Demographics

Company Size

Departmental Expertise

Bioanalytical Lab Responsibilities

Phase Responsibility

Job Title

Office and Headquarters Location

