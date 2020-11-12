2020 Black Music Honors To Celebrate Legendary Music Icons

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2020 Black Music Honors in national broadcast syndication November 21 thru December 13, 2020. Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley returns as host of the star-studded two-hour special which will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.

The honorees for this year's Black Music Honors include Grammy® Award-nominated R&B legends Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of En Vogue, recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, who will receive the Urban Music Icon Award for their three decades in the industry. Grammy® Award-winner, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox will receive the Entertainer Icon Award. Multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy® Award-winner and producer Fred Hammond will receive the Gospel Music Icon Award. The National Museum of African American Music will be honored with the Legacy Award.

Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson stated, "I am extremely excited about our 5th Annual 2020 Black Music Honors television special and our legendary awardees. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for us to stay committed to producing The Black Music Honors as a means of celebrating music icons who are often overlooked in receiving their much-deserved recognition."

Performers of the evening include Musiq Soulchild, Raheem DeVaughn, Tweet, MAJOR., June's Diary, Brian Courtney Wilson, D Smoke, Evvie McKinney, Marvin Sapp, RL, and Sheléa.

The show is set to air on Saturday, November 21 at 12PM (EST) on Bounce TV. State Farm returns as the show's title sponsor. Other sponsors include AT&T, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Bounty.

ABOUT BLACK MUSIC HONORS

Black Music Honors is an annual two-hour event that acknowledges the legendary African American artists who have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African American culture and American music worldwide. Produced by Chicago-based production company Central City Productions (CCP) and hosted by Rickey Smiley. For more information visit www.blackmusichonors.com

ABOUT CENTRAL CITY PRODUCTIONS

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a distributor of original targeted programming to television and cable networks. CCP's award- winning television programs include the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, Black College Quiz Show Series, and Mentoring Kings, among many others. For more information, visit www.stellartv.com.

