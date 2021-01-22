2020 By the Numbers: Mass. Cannabis Industry Testing Statistics

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To recap a year of growth, change, and unprecedented challenges for the Massachusetts cannabis industry, MCR Labs is providing statistics to show a testing laboratory's perspective on how the industry is evolving here in the Commonwealth.

"Looking at trends year over year, like the volume of samples we tested or what we're testing more of, is a really unique way to explore changes beyond how many licenses were approved or how many units were sold," said Michael Kahn, MCR Labs' President and founder. "2020's stats are especially interesting because of how COVID affected the industry's progress."

Here are MCR Labs' notable stats from Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021:

In this period, MCR Labs saw a 38% increase in samples received. By comparison, 2019 saw a 91% increase over the same time span.

A 35.5% decrease in sample volume from Jan. to April may reasonably be attributed to the Governor Baker's mandatory COVID-19 shutdown of Adult Use marijuana establishments.

Sample submissions of marijuana vaporizer devices or cartridges surged by 300% from May to Aug., which is a larger surge than other product types during the post-shutdown period.

The year-over-year increase in sample submissions was 78% for edibles or infused products, 28% for cannabis flower, and 22% for vaporizer devices.

The combined overall pass rate of all safety screens run on cannabis products submitted to MCR Labs in 2020 was 91.2%. This is slightly higher than in 2019 but is relatively consistent with pass rates over the last 4 years.

"I think it's really significant that in a year where more licenses were approved and more new producers entered the market than years prior, products are still passing the state's strict testing requirements at about the same rate," said Jonathan Wani, MCR Labs' Director of Business Development. "It shows that the groups getting into this industry know what they're doing, which should make people feel good about where the industry is headed especially here in Massachusetts."

MCR Labs is licensed as an independent testing laboratory in both the Medical and Adult Use Marijuana programs, which are overseen by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC). The statistics provided here account for product samples submitted for compliance testing by cultivators and product manufacturers licensed by the CCC to operate in one or both programs.

About MCR Labs: MCR Labs is the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts. We are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited providers of analytical cannabis product testing and R&D services committed to assisting licensed marijuana establishments, patients, researchers, entrepreneurs, and advocates. Our team of chemists and pharmaceutical scientists are dedicated to advancing public health and safety through leading-edge chemical analysis of cannabis products and offering unparalleled guidance and support for partners, regulators, and the communities we serve. For more information visit http://mcrlabs.com.

SOURCE MCR Labs

Related Links

mcrlabs.com

