DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today announced the release of its first annual year-end review.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8728753-akerna-2020-cannabis-industry-year-end-review/

2020 has provided us with many interesting new trends in cannabis. Women are becoming more of a force in the industry, and concentrates are slowly gaining market share. Who is consuming and how are they consuming it? Men and women each have their preferences. Women enjoy their cartridges and pens, while flower remains king for men.

"2020 has become synonymous with the unexpected. While the wheels of commerce turned slowly for much of the world, Akerna and the cannabis industry moved forward at full steam," said Jessica Billingsley, chief executive officer, Akerna. "This report provides a curated snapshot of the most important trends and events of 2020. With this collection of business trends and intelligence, you will be armed with knowledge that can help you stay informed and make the best decisions for your business in the year to come."­­

Read the Year-End Review

Cannabis Industry Year-End Review Highlights:

Cannabis Capital Markets: States Legalization Pushes the Crest of the Cannabis Wave Higher , by Codie Sanchez , Entourage Effect Capital

, by , Entourage Effect Capital A Growing Industry Matures: The Post-Covid Landscape , by Ben Beckham , Director of Sales, Akerna

, by , Director of Sales, Akerna Cannabis Reform Sweeps 2020 Elections , by the Akerna Government Relations Team

, by the Akerna Government Relations Team Innovation and Diversification: Cannabis Branding, by Nina Simosko , Chief Commercial Officer, Akerna

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Company's mission is to create the world's most transparent and accountable supply chain by building a cannabis technology ecosystem connecting data points across the global cannabis supply chain from seed to sale to self. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq.

SOURCE Akerna Corp.