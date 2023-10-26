2020 CHAOS AND HOPE LAUNCHES ON PEACOCK

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 CHAOS AND HOPE has its streaming premiere on Peacock on October 25. The film had a limited theatrical release via Abramorama in the Fall of 2022, with an award-winning festival run in 2023.

A powerful time capsule of the unprecedented year 2020, and its challenges and hopes for America's future, 2020 Chaos and Hope is an ACE91 Production. Founded by Ceci Chan, who produced the feature documentary and wrote the story treatment, ACE91 is a content and media company that creates films, TV assets, books, and more to inspire global audiences to increase positive change.

UTA, who represents ACE91 in all areas worldwide, brokered the deal with Peacock.

The film brings us face-to-face with the dramatic and emotional moments of the year – racial strife, political unrest, truth under fire, COVID-19, and increased economic disparity all gathered into the perfect storm. The events of 2020 reverberate today, and the film reminds us that it's up to us to decide what our future will look like.

The feature documentary is Directed and Produced by award-winning filmmaker June Beallor, whose films have garnered Oscar®, Emmy®, the prestigious Peabody Award, and the Edward R. Murrow-Excellence in Journalism Award, among others.

The film has an original score Composed by Sara Barone for Bleeding Fingers Music, an Emmy-winning, diverse composer collective hand-selected and mentored by Hans Zimmer.

2020 Chaos and Hope Producer Chan is a longtime investment leader and creative force focusing on content creation, distribution, and technological innovation. Chan's mission is to advance global impact that can lead to conflict reduction and peace enhancement, and to build transformative understanding through filmmaking and storytelling. As one of the Vice Chairs of Harvard Kennedy School's (HKS) Dean's Council, Chan spearheaded support to create HKS Shorenstein's Documentary Film Research Initiative, which engages with scholars, filmmakers, journalists, and industry leaders on the essential challenges facing filmmakers today.

Additionally, Chan is a member of the Executive Committee of the USC Shoah Foundation, founded by Steven Spielberg nearly 30 years ago, with a mission to record firsthand Holocaust testimony for education and action. Chan led the organization's Nanjing Testimony Project and executive produced USC Shoah Foundation documentaries Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses, The Girl and The Picture, and Two Sides of Survival. These award-winning films deliver content that aim to reduce racism, hatred, and violence.

Chaos and Hope features new key interviews with Heather Cox Richardson, American Historian and Author, Letters from an American (Substack), and Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America; Anthony S. Fauci, MD, former U.S. Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden; Cornell William Brooks, Harvard Professor and past President & CEO of the NAACP; Adam Kinzinger, former U.S. Congressman (R-Illinois), Member, January 6th Committee; Scott Galloway, Professor NYU-Stern and Bestselling Author; Erika Lee, Immigration Historian and Award-winning Author; Chris Stirewalt, Political Analyst and Author of Broken News; Hany Farid, Professor of Digital Forensics, UC Berkeley; Deva Woodly, Associate Professor of Politics at the New School; Joan Donovan, former Research Director of the Shorenstein Center, Harvard Kennedy School and Author of Meme Wars; Natalie Foster, President, Economic Security Project; Doug McAdam, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, Stanford University and Award-winning Author; Kamini Doobay, MD, Emergency Medicine, Founder NYC Coalition to Dismantle Racism in the Health System; Kristin Urquiza, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director, Marked By Covid; and Lawrence S. Bacow, Harvard University President Emeritus.

ABRAMORAMA and ACE91 present a Ceci Chan/June Beallor Production, 2020 CHAOS AND HOPE, a film by June Beallor, Director of Photography Todd Leatherman, Composed by Sara Barone for Bleeding Fingers Music, Edited by Fritz Kramer and Martin Apelbaum, Associate Producers Sandy Gervay and Madeline Bouldin, Line Producer Elyse Katz, Story Producers, Erin D. Cauchi and Alexandra Nikolchev, Co-Producers, Susan M. Baker and Pamela Rikkers, Produced by Ceci Chan, Produced and Directed by June Beallor. (USA, 95 Minutes, English).

