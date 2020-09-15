2020 ChMS Market Study: Church Management Systems Awareness, Usage, and Satisfaction

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 ChMS Market Study - The Evolution of Church Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, based on a survey of church administrators and pastors, is the latest in a series to examine the evolution in church management software solutions. There are scores of church management software solutions available to American churches, and these solutions are becoming more dynamic and flexible all the time, adapting to the ongoing and growing needs of church communities.



This study was initiated and conducted independently by the analyst, gathering results that reflect the opinions of customers and potential customers. As an independent researcher, the analyst is not biased toward or against any individual companies or products which might be rated in the report.



This report features 35 extensive tables of findings, graphs, scores of verbatim comments from ChMS users, and text to explain the response to each of dozens of questions.

The survey questionnaire was developed by the analyst and reviewed by a panel of industry professionals. These professionals contributed valuable suggestions toward more credible and useful results. The analyst is grateful to these colleagues and the organizations that permitted them to offer their time and talent.

This survey was conducted online from November 2019 through February 2020. A total of 130 individuals qualified to answer questions related to church management solutions and provided valid responses. A sample size of 130 yields an accuracy of 8.6% at the 95% confidence level.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Methodology

Executive Summary

Purchase Decisions

Online Solutions: Awareness and Interest

ChMS Awareness, Usage, and Satisfaction

Church Profile

Respondent Profile

Appendix

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chna25

