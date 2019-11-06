2020 Chrysler Voyager Launches With Five-star Safety Rating

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager, the latest edition to Chrysler brand's legendary minivan lineup, has earned a five-star overall safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



Five stars is the highest possible rating awarded by NHTSA. Voyager is the latest Chrysler brand minivan to earn the rating, joining Chrysler Pacifica in the five-star category.



"The 2020 Chrysler Voyager definitely comes to market on a high note," says Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars – FCA North America.



The new minivan's overall five-star rating was achieved, in part, because it received five-star ratings in a full range of crashworthiness evaluations:

Front driver-side impact

Front passenger-side impact

Overall frontal impact

Front seat combined barrier and pole side impact

Rear seat combined barrier and pole side impact

Driver side barrier impact

Rear passenger side barrier impact

Side barrier impact

Overall side pole impact

"The new Voyager benefits from the same engineering discipline and innovative spark that led to our invention of the minivan segment," Kuniskis said. "We dominate the segment because the features and performance minivan customers want most are baked right in to our vehicle designs."



The 2020 Chrysler Voyager's crashworthiness benefits from thoughtful application of steel shaping technologies such as hydroforming, a process that transforms steel tubes by injecting them with fluid at extreme pressures. The result: intricately molded load beams that afford greater strength and stiffness than welded components.



In addition, the new minivan's door ring is assembled from tailor-welded blanks – sections of hot-stamped steel that vary in thickness. This strategy helps maintain structural integrity in certain crashes.



High-strength steel (HSS) accounts for 72 percent of the new Voyager's body structure. Its cradle and front rails are made of Advanced High-strength Steel (AHSS) and are configured to help steer crash energy away from the passenger compartment.



Arguably more important, the Voyager also features several available safety and security features to help drivers avoid collisions in the first place. The minivan's Blind-spot Monitoring system alerts the driver to vehicles entering his/her blind spot.



Such warnings help accommodate safer lane changes.



Meanwhile, an available Rear Cross Path detection system assists the driver with hard-to-see angles when backing out of tight parking spots where field of vision may be hindered.



And the available ParkSense rear park assist with stop detects objects in the path of the Voyager when the vehicle is in reverse. While sensors help the driver maneuver into tight parking spaces, they also prompt automatic braking when the system deems contact is imminent.



The Voyager is produced at FCA's Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.



About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



Follow Chrysler brand and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

