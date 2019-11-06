2020 Chrysler Voyager Launches With Five-star Safety Rating
Nov 06, 2019, 10:30 ET
- 2020 Chrysler Voyager minivan earns five stars overall – the highest possible rating in NHTSA's vehicle evaluation program
- Highest possible rating – five stars – in each of NHTSA's crash test modes
- High-strength steel accounts for 72 percent of Chrysler Voyager's body structure
- Chrysler Voyager starts at a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $26,985
- Voyager joins Chrysler Pacifica in receiving five-star safety rating
The 2020 Chrysler Voyager, the latest edition to Chrysler brand's legendary minivan lineup, has earned a five-star overall safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Five stars is the highest possible rating awarded by NHTSA. Voyager is the latest Chrysler brand minivan to earn the rating, joining Chrysler Pacifica in the five-star category.
"The 2020 Chrysler Voyager definitely comes to market on a high note," says Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars – FCA North America.
The new minivan's overall five-star rating was achieved, in part, because it received five-star ratings in a full range of crashworthiness evaluations:
- Front driver-side impact
- Front passenger-side impact
- Overall frontal impact
- Front seat combined barrier and pole side impact
- Rear seat combined barrier and pole side impact
- Driver side barrier impact
- Rear passenger side barrier impact
- Side barrier impact
- Overall side pole impact
"The new Voyager benefits from the same engineering discipline and innovative spark that led to our invention of the minivan segment," Kuniskis said. "We dominate the segment because the features and performance minivan customers want most are baked right in to our vehicle designs."
The 2020 Chrysler Voyager's crashworthiness benefits from thoughtful application of steel shaping technologies such as hydroforming, a process that transforms steel tubes by injecting them with fluid at extreme pressures. The result: intricately molded load beams that afford greater strength and stiffness than welded components.
In addition, the new minivan's door ring is assembled from tailor-welded blanks – sections of hot-stamped steel that vary in thickness. This strategy helps maintain structural integrity in certain crashes.
High-strength steel (HSS) accounts for 72 percent of the new Voyager's body structure. Its cradle and front rails are made of Advanced High-strength Steel (AHSS) and are configured to help steer crash energy away from the passenger compartment.
Arguably more important, the Voyager also features several available safety and security features to help drivers avoid collisions in the first place. The minivan's Blind-spot Monitoring system alerts the driver to vehicles entering his/her blind spot.
Such warnings help accommodate safer lane changes.
Meanwhile, an available Rear Cross Path detection system assists the driver with hard-to-see angles when backing out of tight parking spots where field of vision may be hindered.
And the available ParkSense rear park assist with stop detects objects in the path of the Voyager when the vehicle is in reverse. While sensors help the driver maneuver into tight parking spaces, they also prompt automatic braking when the system deems contact is imminent.
The Voyager is produced at FCA's Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
