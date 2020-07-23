2020 Cohort of NAHRO-LDG Scholars Announced

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAHRO and award-winning multi-family housing developer LDG Development announced the 2020 NAHRO-LDG Scholars cohort during the opening plenary session of NAHRO Online: 2020 Summer Conference. The NAHRO-LDG Scholars program is a 10-year venture that will provide $1 million in scholarships and internship opportunities to low-income students from around the country. Students will also receive networking opportunities with housing professionals from NAHRO member agencies nationwide.

The 2020 NAHRO-LDG Scholars are:

Abby from Northern Cambria, Penn. (Johnstown Housing Authority)

(Johnstown Housing Authority) Jacqueline from Hayward, Calif. (Alameda County Housing Authority)

(Alameda County Housing Authority) Katie from Long Beach, Miss. (Mississippi Regional Housing Authority VII)

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, LDG has developed almost 10,000 units for families and seniors across eight states. The company was founded almost 25 years ago based on the belief that everyone deserves a quality place to live.

"LDG is proud to build affordable homes for thousands of families across the country," said LDG co-founder and principal Chris Dischinger. "The NAHRO-LDG Scholars program is the perfect opportunity for us to help students build their own educational foundation and hopefully inspire them to become a part of the affordable housing industry."

"We're proud to support our students and future professionals." said NAHRO President Sunny Shaw. "I am looking forward to watching these scholars grow and thrive as they pursue their dreams."

NAHRO is a national organization of affordable housing and community development professionals and industry partners, whose members provide housing to more than 8 million people. "NAHRO members know that stable housing is the foundation of a healthy future; they also recognize the importance of a good education and professional opportunities." said NAHRO CEO Adrianne Todman. "NAHRO thanks LDG for this generous investment in our youth."

Eligible students must reside in HUD-assisted affordable housing administered by NAHRO member agencies, who submit applications on their behalf. The NAHRO-LDG Scholars were chosen from the seven regional winners of the NAHRO National Merit College Scholarship.

