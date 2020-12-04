2020 Consumer Trends Drive Performance of Relaunched Pier 1 Imports and Dressbarn E-Commerce Sites on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shift to online-shopping, as well as trends like the quest for comfort at home, drove strong sales at Pier 1 Imports and Dressbarn on Black Friday/Cyber Monday, reports Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), the incubator that relaunched both brands this year.

Shayan Zadeh: At Pier 1, "we saw a 30 percent increase in sales conversions, which showed the mission-driven nature of those shoppers." Charlotte Van Dyke: At Dress Barn, "sales were up more than 100 percent in comparison to the previous few days, and around 60 percent of our buyers were new to the site."

"This was the inaugural Black Friday/Cyber Monday for Pier 1 and Dressbarn as Internet-first companies," noted Tai Lopez, Executive Chairman and Cofounder of REV. "The results are a window into today's consumers, who are adapting to change but still showing strong affinity for long-popular offerings from both brands."

Signature home fragrances were the most popular products at Pier1.com, said Shayan Zadeh, CEO of the Dallas-based Pier 1. Holiday scents like Holiday Forest and Apple Crisp led the pack.

As expected, ecommerce shoppers filled their carts with holiday decorative items such as Christmas trees, ornaments and garlands, but there were some surprise hits as well. One example is a reversible, dog-shaped porch sign with "Happy Fall Y'all" on one side and "Merry Christmas" on the other.

Performance-wise, Black Friday and Cyber Monday exceeded Pier 1's expectations, Zadeh noted. "Black Friday was definitely stronger than Cyber Monday, but that's to be expected given that so many people were shopping online rather than queuing up at malls and stores," he said. "We saw a 30 percent increase in sales conversions, which showed the mission-driven nature of those shoppers."

Dressbarn, too, had a strong Black Friday/Cyber Monday, said Charlotte Van Dyke, CEO of the Houston-based brand. "Sales were up more than 100 percent in comparison to the previous few days, and around 60 percent of our buyers were new to the site."

Shifts in consumer behavior that have shaped retail sales in a variety of categories clearly were evident at Dressbarn as well, added Van Dyke.

"As the whole world pivots to spending more time at home and working from home, we featured promotions on our cozy and comfortable SKUs," she said. "Our customers really responded."

Top-selling items included Dressbarn's Tummy-Control Leggings and the Roz & Ali Secret Agent Tummy Control Pants. The latter—classic black pants with built-in tummy control—are a Dressbarn favorite and are still going very strong, Van Dyke said. "They pair well with anything."

Comfortable and easy to wear and style, Dressbarn's Roz & Ali Tartan Plaid Pintuck Popovers sold well in seasonal reds and greens, as did Hacci sweaters. "We released a lot of beautiful sweaters and soft knits this season," Van Dyke said.

In another sign of the unique effects of 2020 on shopper behavior, fashion face masks were a big seller. "We provided them in stylish prints, and even sparkles, so our shoppers can match their outfits to their masks," Van Dyke said.

Lastly, the same bohemian-inspired peasant dresses that performed well for Dressbarn over the summer showed continued strength. "Again, comfort was a factor," Van Dyke said.

In recent weeks, Dressbarn shoppers have flocked to the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages for live-streamed style tips on themes like "How to look chic while working from home." Dressbarn has also been featuring user-generated content showing 'real people' wearing its looks. "It's right in line with our mission of promoting female empowerment," Van Dyke said.

Likewise, Zadeh noted, Pier 1 is reconnecting with its vibrant community of collectors and influencers via Facebook, Instagram and the hashtag #pier1ofakind.

About 80 percent of purchases at both Dressbarn and Pier 1 occurred on mobile devices over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period.

So far this year, REV has acquired the brand assets and ecommerce businesses of Pier 1, Linens 'n Things, Franklin Mint, Modell's Sporting Goods, Radio Shack, and Stein Mart. Online relaunches of the latter five brands are expected to be rolled out over the coming months. The Miami based company acquired Dressbarn in 2019.

