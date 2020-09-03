2020 Corporate Growth Award Winners Announced at "Virtual" Gala

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night during a "Virtual Gala," ACG National Capital, the region's preeminent association for corporate professionals with a focus on M&A within the middle market, presented Corporate Growth Awards to the region's biggest deals, top executives and fastest growing companies.

Through their award program, ACG National Capital celebrates the dealmakers that make the national capital region and its business community one of the fastest growing, successful and active in the nation. The annual Corporate Growth Awards are given to business leaders, deal teams and companies that were individually selected for their accomplishments in crafting and executing on successful growth strategies and deals.

The 2020 Corporate Growth Awards recognize business achievements and deals during the 2019 calendar year – a year in which Washington, D.C. was once again ranked the top state economy by Business Insider.

"The national capital region has been home to one of the fastest growing and most prosperous business communities in America for many years running," said Don Irwin the 2020 Corporate Growth Awards Committee Chair and a Managing Director and Banker Team Leader at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "2019 was an incredible year for corporate growth and deal flow in our region, with a number of high-profile deals ranging from strategic acquisitions to high profile initial public offerings. We're honored to acknowledge and celebrate the companies, dealmakers and executives that are playing a vital role in our thriving business community"

Chosen from among hundreds of nominees, the ACG National Capital Corporate Growth Awards recipients represent the dealmakers, executives and companies that are responsible for spearheading the local economy and driving deal flow. The 2020 Corporate Growth Awards winners are:

Corporate Growth Company of the Year (Under $25M ): IronArch Technology

IronArch Technology Corporate Growth Company of the Year ( $25M - $75M ): Ridgeline International

Ridgeline International Corporate Growth Company of the Year ( $75M - $250M ): VTG

VTG Corporate Growth Company of the Year (Over $250M ): Valiant Integrated Services

Valiant Integrated Services Private Equity Deal Team of the Year: Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners Venture Deal Team of the Year: Motley Fool Ventures

Motley Fool Ventures Deal Team of the Year (Private Company): Gryphon Technologies

Gryphon Technologies Deal Team of the Year (Public Company): SAIC

SAIC Deal of the Year (Under 50M ): The Coastal Companies acquisition of Hearn Kirkwood

The Coastal Companies acquisition of Deal of the Year ( $50M - $250M ): HawkEye 360's Series B Funding

HawkEye 360's Series B Funding Deal of the Year (Over $250M ): The Parsons IPO

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital is a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The chapter is part of a vibrant community of 15,000 middle market corporate growth professionals, working and thriving in a variety of roles, markets and industries with a focus on M&A within the middle market..

ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership of more than 400 executives and business leaders have participated in nearly every recent M&A transaction completed in the D.C. metro region. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

