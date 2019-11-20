2020 Dating Trends Identified

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish today unveiled its third annual list of dating trends for the upcoming year. Since 2017, Plenty of Fish has polled its members to identify the newest major trends tied to dating, relationships and breakups, providing a glimpse into the lives of singles in the always-changing digital age.

2020 Dating Trends Include:

Cause-playing (/kawz-play-ing/): When a casual relationship fizzles out, only to have one person later circle back with a favor to ask (usually about supporting a good cause). "Will you come to their band's show, support their friend's half-marathon, contribute to their Kickstarter, etc.?" 61% of singles have had someone break up with them and eventually circle back to ask them for a favor .

Dial-toning (/dahy-uh l-tohn-ing/): Different from ghosting, dial-toning is ignoring someone before a relationship ever begins. It's the act of giving someone your phone number only to ignore them when they reach out. Sixty percent of singles have experienced someone giving them their phone number only to have their text ignored when reaching out; 35% of singles admit to doing this to someone as well.

Eclipsing (/ih-klips-ing/): Adopting the interests or hobbies of someone you're dating and pretending you like them too. Nearly half of singles (48%) have experienced dating someone who adopted all the same interests/hobbies as them, with 45% of singles admitting to having done this in the past.

Glamboozled (/glam-boo-zuh l'd/): Getting fully done up for a date only to have them cancel or your plans fall through at the last minute; 58% of singles have experienced this.

Kanye'd (/kon-yey'd/): When your date spends the entire time talking about themselves; 45% of singles have endured a one-sided conversation while on a date.

Type-casting (/tahyp kas-ting/): Exclusively dating people based on Myers-Briggs Type or "Love Language" compatibility; 27% of singles know someone who has talked about their Myers Briggs or Love Language on a date.

White Clawing (/hwahyt-klaw-ing/): The act of staying with someone who you find basic and boring only because you find them attractive. Over a quarter of singles (27%) admit to having done this; 42% say they know someone who has done this.

Yellow Carding (/yel-oh kahrd-ing/): When someone is called out on their poor dating behavior; 27% of singles have confronted a date for their bad behavior.

"Dating is changing, and our annual trends survey reflects what singles will and won't accept from their partners," said Shannon Smith, Head of PR, Plenty of Fish. "More than ever, singles feel empowered to have honest discussions about what behavior is and isn't acceptable, and are being open about the things they're looking for: 'Yellow Carding' is a trend that we anticipate growing throughout 2020. However, trends like 'White Clawing' and 'Dial-toning' show that there are still some pain points people are experiencing as they navigate the dating world."

Dating Trends Survey Methodology

More than 1,000 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in November 2019. Participants were ages 18-50 with 56% identifying as male and 44% female.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

