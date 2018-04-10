2020 Design 11.9 Makes Sharing 3D Designs Easier Than Ever

The new Facebook sharing feature in 2020 Design 11.9 lets users show off 360° panoramic designs on Facebook directly from the 2020 Design user interface. With only a few mouse clicks, images are automatically copied to Facebook and can be easily organized and stored in albums.

"We always take our customers' feedback into consideration when implementing new changes to 2020 Design," says Santiago Morales, 2020 Design Product Manager. "We want the user experience to be as smooth as possible and we want to ensure our customers have all the tools they need to create and share beautiful and functional spaces."

The latest version of 2020 Design also introduces enhanced wall elevation functionality that allows users to represent multiple walls in a single elevation. Plus, with the addition of Global Style Validation thumbnail images in v11.9, it's easier for users to select different styles for cabinets and finishes such as door styles as well as pulls and drawer styles.

Updates were also made to the 2020 common catalog. Users can now explore all Uniboard® textures and finishes as well as access new colors from Sherwin-Williams®. Additionally, Amerock® Hardware is now available.

To learn more about what's new in 2020 Design v11.9, visit the What's New page on the 2020 website. You can also register for the 2020 Design v11.9 webinar that will showcase all the new features and functionality on April 26, 2017.

