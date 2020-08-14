2020 Design-Build Conference & Expo and Federal Design-Build Symposium Go Virtual

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What a year it's been! While DBIA had planned for "hybrid" conferences in October, current local restrictions mandate that we convert to a 100% virtual experience.

2020 Design-Build Conference & Expo goes virtual.

DBIA's virtual events will harness the best online conferencing tools available to deliver our most expansive program ever. With 7 tracks of education, including targeted tracks for Water/Wastewater, Transportation and Virtual Design & Construction, federal sector pre-conference sessions, a virtual Technology Pavilion, virtual access to the best design-build exhibitors in the nation and creative networking opportunities DBIA will to bring our annual Design-Build Conference & Expo directly to design-builders.

America's design-build teams are playing a critical role in the pandemic response and will be vital to our nation's post-COVID-19 recovery. That's why now, more than ever, it's important DBIA provides the tools, resources and networking opportunities design-build project teams need to prepare for the future.

While our community will miss the handshakes and collegial hugs, we believe the COVID challenge has provided a unique opportunity to deliver the same high-quality Design-Build Done Right® training our attendees expect from DBIA with the added benefits of increased convenience and no travel costs.

Learn more about DBIA's 2020 virtual events including the Design-Build Conference & Expo and Federal Design-Build Symposium programs.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation's expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.

