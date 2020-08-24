2020 Diesel Expo - Boosting Knowledge Virtually

WINDSOR, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Forward® is going virtual. We are hosting our first virtual Diesel Expo. The 2020 Diesel Expo encourages independent repairs, fleets and other diesel vehicle/equipment owners/enthusiasts to attend and learn more about the products and services they can receive through our highly skilled diesel expert network. Our network has 400+ locations across the US and Canada that specialize in fuel system and engine repair for a variety of diesel engine applications. The theme of the 2020 Exposition is "Boosting Knowledge Virtually" and will taking place:

Thursday and Friday, August 27 – 28; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST

Diesel Expo is a free opportunity to connect with industry leading experts from across the country such as Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Stanadyne, BorgWarner, Garrett, IHI and more! During the event attendees will be able to visit with various product manufacturers and industry partners to view the latest products and services. There will be six technical presentations covering various topics of diesel diagnostics and troubleshooting along with four presentations covering product and market information.

Keynote Speaker: Mike Delaney - How to Grow Your Aftermarket Business

- Allen Brown (Bosch) - Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment/Opportunities for Growth

(Bosch) - Tony Salas (Powertrain Training) - GM L5P/L5D Technical Presentation

(Powertrain Training) - Harshad Joshi and Paul Mydlarz (Delphi Technologies) - Heavy-Duty All-Makes

and (Delphi Technologies) - Mac Flynn (Diesel Forward) with special guest Tom Spichtig (Turbo Re-Source, Inc.) - Turbo Failure Analysis

(Diesel Forward) with special guest (Turbo Re-Source, Inc.) - Scott Meek (Diesel Laptops) - Technical Training/Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment

(Diesel Laptops) - Jay Goninen (Find A Wrench) - Tips for Recruiting and Retaining Quality Technicians

(Find A Wrench) - Kevin Looney - Navistar Fuel System Troubleshooting

- Mike Cleary (ATSS Training) - Piezo Injector Operation in a Modern Diesel Engine

(ATSS Training) - Nate Breunig (Alliant Power) with special guest Jamie Irvine (The Heavy-Duty Parts Report) - Heavy-Duty Parts

The Keynote Speaker Mike Delaney has 35 years of experience in the industry that include positions with WheelTime Heavy Truck Service and Daimler Commercial Vehicles of North America. The technical presenters have over 100 years of experience in the industry. To view the full agenda and to register click on the following link - https://dieselforward.6connex.com/event/DieselExpo/login.

Diesel Forward, Inc., is the nation's leading provider of aftermarket diesel engine fuel systems and technical components for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment. The company and its Alliant Power brand distribute aftermarket new and remanufactured parts through more than 21 central distributors and over 550 service dealers around the world. Diesel Forward is also the largest distributor of top OEM brands to the aftermarket, including its national fleet accounts, through company-owned warehouses across four U.S. time zones.

Contact: Tara Lunder, Lead, Diesel Forward

608.842.5123, [email protected]

SOURCE Diesel Forward