2020 East Coast Music Hall of Fame to Honor Star-Studded List of Legendary Artists

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Coast Music Hall of Fame, (http://www.ecmhof.org), announced today their star-studded list of legendary music inductees and official event dates for their second annual event. The red carpet will be rolled out for a two-day event taking place Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 through Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. This year's event will honor Artists in various categories with "Lifetime Achievement Award" recipients to include; Tony Orlando, Neil Sedaka, Gloria Gaynor, Dionne Warwick, Cousin Brucie, Jay and The Americans, The Manhattan Transfer, and Gary US Bonds. Previous 2019 inductees included legendary music names such as; Connie Francis, Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon, Lou Christie, Jay Siegel and more.

East Coast Music Hall of Fame June 9th-10th at Harrahs Resort Atlantic City

"We are truly excited about our 2020 ceremony. The oldies never left; they are actually at the core of everything we listen to today," states Tommy Petillo President and CEO of The East Coast Music Hall of Fame and Lead Singer of The Duprees. "We have managed to successfully bring some very deserving legendary names to the forefront and shine a light on their outstanding contributions to music."

The East Coast Music Hall of Fame is an organization dedicated to the preservation of music from the '50s, '60s, and '70s, The Rock and Roll era, and is the unique vision of Tommy Petillo, ECMHOF Founder and Lead Singer of The Duprees. An Awards Gala to honor legendary and current music makers seemed needed and the best way to honor those from the '50s, '60s, and '70s that never received the recognition they should have for the enormity of their talent and artistic contributions. After enlisting the assistance of Vice President Bill Grieco, Producer Joseph Mirrione, and Musical Director Mark Baron, the first annual event took place at the Wildwoods Convention Center in New Jersey with a phenomenal 2000+ fan turnout. The 2020 annual event will honor legendary and current music-makers with awards to include:

"12" Lifetime Achievement Awards: Honoring the human endeavor to persevere, overcome and achieve a lifetime of dedication by an individual, group or organization of the many art forms and categories of the music industry. The Lifetime Award Recipients are chosen by The East Coast Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors

"14" Best of The Music Maker Awards: Recognizing the very best of our music makers & producers today! The very best of today's new talent and the music providers who represent all genres of music that continue the musical legacy of the '50s, '60s, and 70's Rock & Roll generations. Best of The Music Maker Award Recipients are chosen by The ECMHOF Ambassador Members.

"12" Legend Awards: Honoring our brightest music stars of the past from Maine to Florida. This award is chosen by the majority vote, in each category by Ambassador Members.

"We knew an awards ceremony like this was well overdue and our 2000+ attendees for June of 2019 proved us to be correct," continues Tommy Petillo. "For 2020, we now have a new home base at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City that will allow us to comfortably welcome more fans wanting to attend and be a part of this spectacular music event."

For event access rsvp via events@bpm-prfirm.com, for all other interview and media inquiries please contact BPM-PR Firm a 229465@email4pr.com or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT EAST COAST MUSIC HALL OF FAME

The East Coast Music Hall of Fame is a New Jersey 501c3 non-profit organization. The organization is a society of music professionals and fans from Maine to Florida dedicated to ensuring the present and future of the Rock and Roll era of the '50s, '60s and 70's as well as celebrating the pioneers of this great American musical heritage. The ECMHOF Awards Gala, Lifetime Achievement Awards and Legend Awards honor the finest artists and recordings of the past and present. The Foundation is dedicated to lifting the human spirit in celebration and to shine a spotlight on the human endeavor to persevere, overcome and achieve a lifetime of dedication and performance of excellence by an individual, group or organization of the many art forms and categories of the music industry. For more information visit http://www.ecmhof.org.

