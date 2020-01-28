2020 Employment Law Update Conference | Scottsdale, United States - March 2-3, 2020 | Significant Developments, New Legislation, Emerging Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Employment Law Update - 39th Annual Advanced Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference is an annual exploration of the most significant developments in labor and employment law, as well as new legislation and emerging trends. Over two days, you will review cases that have recently been decided in district, appellate courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. The conference will discuss how those decisions impact what employers need to be doing to conform with these decisions.

Designed for experienced employee relations/human resources professionals and attorneys, the 2020 Employment Law Update - 39th Annual Conference features superb faculty, important topics, and great peer networking opportunities. A not-to-be-missed conference!

Learning objectives for this conference include:

You will better understand how to analyze and evaluate the relationship between federal regulations and the needs of your organization; and how they relate to maintaining appropriate relationships and working conditions.

Ensuring your organizational personnel and management policies and practices conform to these various regulations.

Be able solve problems that require more context and deeper analytical thinking.

Agenda



Millennials Rock. Baby Boomers? Bad Fit. Technology and the ADEA Collide.

The Differences Between an Effective and Ineffective Handbook. Labor Law: Three Years in To the New Trump NLRB. What's Different? What's Not? And What happens in 2021?

What's Different? What's Not? And What happens in 2021? The Americans with Disabilities Act: What Makes an Accommodation Reasonable or Unreasonable? What Makes a Function Essential or Non-essential? Yes, There Really Are Answers to Those Questions.

Yes, There Really Are Answers to Those Questions. Minimum Wage, Overtime, Exempt Status, Collective Actions, Class Action Waivers: Is There Hope for Employers?



Whistle-Blowers and Retaliation: The Claim de Jour. How to Win Retaliation Claims and How to Avoid Them.

How to Win Retaliation Claims and How to Avoid Them. New Frontiers in Discrimination Law: Transgender Issues, Sex Harassment and the #MeToo Movement, and More.



Workplace Investigations: A Refresher, with Do's, Don't's and Maybe's.

IAML Open Forum So that everyone's employment law questions can be answered, there will be an open forum session that will provide you with an opportunity to ask questions regarding topics that were not covered.

