2020 Farm City BBQ Raffle tickets are on sale

Raffle prizes will be drawn during a livestreamed event on Wednesday, November 25 at 11:30 am, with special guests Ben Allen, contestant on The Voice season 19 and Nashville sensation Casey Weston, who is the headlining artist for the 2021 Farm City BBQ and was a semi-finalist from the inaugural season of The Voice. Individuals must purchase a raffle ticket to receive the Zoom meeting link.

"Both Ben Allen and Casey Weston have deep roots in Southwest Florida, and they were excited to volunteer their time for this unique opportunity to bring people together in support of our future leaders," said Cyndee Woolley, president of Farm City BBQ.

The Ben Allen Band headlined the BBQ in 2016 and 2018. Lead singer, Ben Allen is currently competing on Gwen Stefani's team during season 19 of The Voice. While he is working hard to make it to the finals, Allen believes he has learned much through the process and is grateful for the opportunity to work with such accomplished professionals. The Ben Allen Band has donated four VIP tickets to the Country Slam Fest and a swag bag to the 2020 Farm City Raffle.

Casey Weston, a semi-finalist of the inaugural season of The Voice, headlined the 2015 Farm City BBQ and was planned to return in 2020 for the 65th anniversary event this year at the Historic Roberts Ranch in Immokalee. While the in-person barbeque was not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weston is looking forward to playing for more 3,000 Southwest Florida community leaders on November 24, 2021 at the rescheduled event.

The annual barbecue is the culmination of National Farm-City Week, a time that recognizes the importance of business, agricultural, and government relationships that sustain a community. Through the years, it has become a beloved tradition to kick-off the holiday season and raise critical funding to develop the community's future leaders.

"In a typical year, the Farm City BBQ has donated as much as $75,000 back into the youth organizations that are guiding and mentoring our next generation of leaders. While the main event was postponed, the important work of these organizations continues," said Dave Weston, chief operating officer of Naples Lumber and chair of the 65th annual Farm City BBQ.

Livestreaming of this event the 2020 Farm City Raffle has been underwritten by Naples Lumber, TicketSearch, C2 Communications, and United Sound and Video. All raffle prizes have been donated by Farm City BBQ partners with 100% of the proceeds from the raffle benefitting Collier County 4-H, Youth Leadership Collier, Collier County Junior Deputies League, and Kiwanis' Key Clubs.

SOURCE Farm City BBQ of Collier County, Inc.