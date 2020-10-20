2020 FlyerTalk Awards Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyerTalk.com ( www.flyertalk.com ), the world's most popular frequent flyer community, has announced the winners of the 2020 FlyerTalk Awards. Now in their ninth year, these prestigious annual awards honor the best affinity programs in the airline, hotel and car rental industries, as voted by the world's most elite frequent travelers.

Winners are usually announced each spring, but FlyerTalk delayed announcing the 2020 winners as originally planned in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold around the world.

"As it has become clear that the travel industry will remain disrupted for the foreseeable future, we decided to announce the winners of the 2020 FlyerTalk Awards at this late date to officially commemorate the industry's very best efforts in pre-COVID times," said Paul O'Brien, producer of the FlyerTalk Awards. "We look to next year's 2021 FlyerTalk Awards with great interest, as the results will reflect how the world's biggest airline, hotel, and car rental brands have responded to the immense challenges of the coronavirus pandemic – as determined by the most frequent travelers in the world."

FlyerTalk is a community of nearly three-quarters of a million business and leisure travelers dedicated to finding and sharing elite-level knowledge of air, hotel and car rental programs. FlyerTalkers cast ballots to determine the community's favorite travel affinity programs in early 2020.

More than 140 programs worldwide vied for Best Program, signifying the finest combination of value, ease-of-redemption and customer service. FlyerTalk is presenting nine of these awards across three geographical regions.

Following a weeks-long nominations process in the FlyerTalk forums, a single benefit was chosen to represent each program. FlyerTalk is also presenting awards to the nine programs with the Outstanding Benefit of the past year.

Full official results of the 2020 FlyerTalk Awards and more information on the voting process can be found at www.flyertalk.com/awards .

About FlyerTalk

FlyerTalk ( www.flyertalk.com ) is the legendary interactive online community dedicated to providing the inside scoop on all things travel. The site features discussions among travelers of all levels—from vacation travelers to mileage junkies—covering the most up-to-date travel information: travel affinity programs, making the most out of miles and points, hotel and dining information, and beyond.

SOURCE FlyerTalk