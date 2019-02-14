20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of David Ulrich as Managing Director

"Our career consultants have deep industry knowledge of the fields we specialize in, which puts David in the perfect position to lead our recruitment teams," said Bob Cavoto, managing principal and founder of 20/20 Foresight. "His impressive and varied resume, distinctive knowledge base and wide-ranging leadership experience will help guide our clients to securing the most successful career placements."

Ulrich will head up both 20/20 Foresight Executive Search and 20/20 Foresight Executive Marketing leading the Southeast division, collaborating with companies and clients who are looking to make meaningful hiring decisions. His extensive recruitment experience includes C-Level, SVP, VP and Director level searches for all disciplines within the Restaurant, Hospitality and Franchising industries. His diverse client list includes major private equity, global restaurant and hotel companies, along with start-ups and a wide range of other leisure-based organizations.

"I am thrilled to be joining the 20/20 Foresight family. The company's stature in the executive search industry is unparalleled, and I am excited to utilize my recruitment skills in addition to my career experience in my new role," Ulrich said. "My philosophy in the search business is simple: Treat people with respect, provide honest feedback and promptly return phone calls to complete the loop for all searches I lead."

