20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Ellen Rhoades as Managing Director

"As 20/20 Foresight enters our 26th year of business in 2020, we are making significant internal additions to our team of recruitment specialists," said Bob Cavoto, Managing Principal and Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "Ellen's extensive experience in executive search and diverse expertise in a range of industries enhance our already-strong recruitment capabilities in New York City and throughout the Eastern U.S."

Rhoades distinctive background includes successful senior executive and C-Suite level placements in the financial services, private equity, healthcare, manufacturing and nonprofit industries. Her talent acquisition experience includes consumer and retail market leaders such as Scotts Miracle-Gro and L Brands.

Prior to transitioning to the recruitment industry, Rhoades' early career experience includes more than 10 years as an information services consultant for industry-leading Big 4 audit, investment banking and strategy consulting firms. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science degree in Library & Information Science from Columbia University.

"My experience in research and information services has led to a rewarding career in recruitment," Rhoades said. "I am excited to bring my skills to 20/20 Foresight, where the company's proven proprietary process, industry-leading technology and, of course, dedicated and driven team are second to none."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team is comprised of career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #18 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2019."

