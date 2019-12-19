20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Ellen Rhoades as Managing Director
Accomplished Executive Search Professional Joins Nationally Recognized Recruitment Company's New York Office
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Ellen Rhoades as Managing Director in the company's New York office. Rhoades brings more than 20 years of executive search and corporate talent acquisition leadership experience to her new role, which follows director-level positions in recruitment and research at respected firms.
"As 20/20 Foresight enters our 26th year of business in 2020, we are making significant internal additions to our team of recruitment specialists," said Bob Cavoto, Managing Principal and Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "Ellen's extensive experience in executive search and diverse expertise in a range of industries enhance our already-strong recruitment capabilities in New York City and throughout the Eastern U.S."
Rhoades distinctive background includes successful senior executive and C-Suite level placements in the financial services, private equity, healthcare, manufacturing and nonprofit industries. Her talent acquisition experience includes consumer and retail market leaders such as Scotts Miracle-Gro and L Brands.
Prior to transitioning to the recruitment industry, Rhoades' early career experience includes more than 10 years as an information services consultant for industry-leading Big 4 audit, investment banking and strategy consulting firms. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science degree in Library & Information Science from Columbia University.
"My experience in research and information services has led to a rewarding career in recruitment," Rhoades said. "I am excited to bring my skills to 20/20 Foresight, where the company's proven proprietary process, industry-leading technology and, of course, dedicated and driven team are second to none."
About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search
20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team is comprised of career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #18 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2019."
