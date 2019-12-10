20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of John Spitzler as Managing Director

"20/20 Foresight offers our career consultants a unique atmosphere in which to grow their business," said Bob Cavoto, Managing Principal and Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "We seek out recruitment specialists who possess an entrepreneurial spirit, which John has demonstrated throughout his career in running his own company. We then provide a supportive environment complete with our proven proprietary process and industry-leading tools and technology to set our team up for success."

Spitzler will head up both 20/20 Foresight Executive Search and 20/20 Foresight Executive Marketing operations throughout California from his home base in San Francisco, collaborating with companies and clients who are looking to make impactful hiring decisions. His extensive recruitment experience includes C-Level, VP and Director level searches throughout North America across a range of industries, including venture capital, private equity and real estate, as well as SaaS, digital media and technology services.

"I am excited to be joining the 20/20 Foresight team as I've been impressed with their cutting-edge technology and deep commitment to their clients," Spitzler said. "I believe my background is well suited to help 20/20 Foresight grow its business across California in real estate and financial services, as well as explore adjacent markets in PropTech and FinTech."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team is comprised of career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #18 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2019."

