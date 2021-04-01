20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Mohit Kohli as Managing Director

"As we enter the second quarter of 2021 with ambitious plans for continued strategic growth, we have been fortunate to make several key hires who lend their dynamic knowledge, insight and energy to our initiatives," said Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Principal of 20/20 Foresight. "Mohit's specialized expertise and impressive background in various real estate roles, which he successfully drew upon in his transition to recruiting, make him an invaluable asset to our company's evolution."

Mr. Kohli's career features consultant positions at various high-profile real estate firms, where he primarily worked within the capital markets group helping raise equity for developers and family offices. These powerful transactions ranged from acquisition of land to existing assets, refinancing of various asset types (including warehouse, office, mixed use and multifamily) and construction loans for new development. In addition to his distinguished real estate background, Mr. Kohli also has experience in boutique investment banking, where he served as a Vice President of Strategy & Operations covering the insurance sector.

For the past six years, Mr. Kohli has focused on real estate recruiting, placing professionals throughout the United States in top-level management roles, including Global Head of Real Estate at a large cosmetics firm, as well as several Managing Director positions at a global Asian development firm. His deep knowledge of the real estate industry helps Mr. Kohli inherently understand his clients' needs and informs his recruiting acumen, an incomparable asset that the 20/20 Foresight team recognized immediately.

"We seek out entrepreneurial individuals who, thanks to their drive, dedication to client service and industry know-how will thrive within our unique work environment, which offers world-class technology, research and marketing support while encouraging out-of-the-box ideas," said 20/20 Foresight Managing Director Robert D. Peck. "Mohit brings that enterprising sensibility to his new role, while his real estate and recruiting experience really can't be beat."

Mr. Kohli's diverse background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from New York University and an MBA in Finance from Baruch College in New York City. He is fluent in Hindi.

"I can't think of a better company than 20/20 Foresight to continue my dual focus of real estate and recruitment," said Mr. Kohli about joining 20/20 Foresight. "The firm's commitment to offering our clients unparalleled service while creating meaningful opportunities for our team members makes this the ideal executive search firm for my career advancement."

