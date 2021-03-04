20/20 Foresight Continues Expansion with Opening of Nashville Office

"20/20 Foresight has been uniquely positioned to achieve our goals of expansion during the past year," said Bob Cavoto, Managing Principal and Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "We partner with recruitment specialists who are experts not only in their industries but also in their markets. Our company structure supports these entrepreneurs with our proprietary tools and extensive resources so that they are empowered to thrive."

Peter Wilson, who brings 15 years of executive search experience to his role, has been tapped to lead the Nashville office as Managing Director. Wilson has successfully completed searches for clients across every discipline of commercial real estate including developers, private equity and institutional investors and national contractors, as well as several health systems. For such clients, he has filled positions ranging from Analysts to C-Suite Executives, in every major US market. Wilson places a great deal of value in understanding his client's needs, both logistically and intrinsically, demonstrated in the long-term success of his placements and long-lasting relationships with his clients.

"I have followed the trajectory of 20/20 Foresight during my recruitment career and have been impressed by the agility and perseverance it takes to stay one step ahead of the industry," said Wilson about his recent appointment. "I'm thrilled to lead the Nashville office and introduce this important market to the singular 20/20 Foresight approach to executive search."

"Achieving our goal of establishing a Nashville office is representative of our initiatives for 2021," said 20/20 Foresight Managing Principal Robert Peck. "Our continual investments in technology combined with our commitment to industry and market specificity is the secret to our success. That we are able to partner with such distinguished professionals as Peter to grow the business makes this expansion that much more valuable."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

