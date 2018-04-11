20/20 Foresight Executive Search Ranked #15 On Forbes List Of America's Best Executive Recruitment Firms

"We are honored to have been named as one of the nation's top 15 executive recruiting firms," stated Bob Cavoto, managing principal and founder, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search. "During our 20-year history we have continually striven to ensure we exceed our client's expectations. Based on the belief that a strong recruiter supported by a firm with the right systems, processes, expertise and fee structures can have a powerful impact for clients, we have carefully and deliberately built and nurtured the teams and resources needed to deliver for our clients."

According to Cavoto, among the attributes and differentiating factors that set 20/20 Foresight apart are:

Each 20/20 Foresight consultant not only has working experience in the industries it serves, but also has extensive experience in recruiting.

Consultants follow a proven executive search and candidate evaluation process designed to source several qualified candidates. Additionally, its consultants document the entire search process and share it with clients.

An online database that is among the best in the industry with more than 50,000 companies and 200,000 candidates.

20/20 Foresight is a "hybrid retainer" search firm which requires a small retainer upfront with the remainder of the fee due only when a candidate is hired by the client.

It stands behind its work by providing a one-year guarantee for all candidates. For "C" level searches, the guarantee period is two years.

About the List

In developing the ranking of "America's Best Recruiting Firms," Forbes writes that it partnered with Statista. The broad field of recruitment firms was divided into two main categories, Executive Search, which includes firms that place executives in positions with more than $100,000 per year in income, and Professional Search, representing firms who work filling professional and specialist positions that pay up to $100,000 income per year.

According to Statista, the ranking in these categories were based on two surveys:

A client survey including 4,500 candidates and HR-managers who were clients of recruitment firms within the last three years; and

A survey of 30,000 external recruiters from recruiting firms who were invited, as experts, to share their market insights.

The surveys took place between mid-December 2017 and mid-February 2018. Each respondent could name up to ten recruiting firms per category. Providing a recommendation was not mandatory and an auto-complete function helped the respondent to select a recruiting firm. Respondents also were able to recommend any recruiting firm which did not appear in the auto-complete list. In total, 6,500 respondents took this year's surveys with more than 14,500 nominations of recruiting firms.

To learn more about the Forbes Lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms 2017, click here.

To learn more about 20/20 Foresight Executive Recruiting, click here.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

Founded in 1994, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search is a retained executive search firm specialized in the real estate, financial and service industries. Our clients range from mid-level management to senior C-level executives.

Over the last 23 years, we've built our reputation on our unique industry expertise and a history of more than 1,500 completed searches. Above all, our people make the difference. Our expert recruiters average more than 20 years combined search and industry experience, giving them a profound understanding of your industry. And with more than 50 consultants and recruiters based around the country, each client has a dedicated search team that suits the unique requirements of their specific search. This provides a deep attention to detail and an intimate experience for every client.

