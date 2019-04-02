20/20 Foresight Executive Search Ranked in the Top 20 on Forbes List of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight Executive Search, a retained executive search firm specializing in the real estate, financial and manufacturing and service industries, was recently ranked #18 by Forbes on its prestigious list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2019."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to rank the top 200 executive search firms in the United States that specialize in filling positions with salaries of at least $100,000. The highly anticipated annual list comes at a favorable time as the U.S. economy has enjoyed more than 100 consecutive months of job gains. This unprecedented growth has contributed to an increased need for experienced recruitment professionals to guide successful hires across all industries.

Since its founding in 1994, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search has leveraged a proven proprietary recruitment process, the industry's deepest databases and leading technological tools, and career consultants who are also experts in the fields in which they serve. Managing Principal and Founder Bob Cavoto feels this singular combination is the secret to his company's ongoing success.

"We are honored to have been named as one of the nation's top 20 executive recruiting firms during our 25th anniversary year," said Cavoto. "This distinction speaks to 20/20 Foresight's vision of providing the best possible recruitment experience for our clients. Centered on the belief that a strong recruiter supported by a firm with the right systems, tools and expertise can have a powerful impact and build long-lasting client relationships, we have carefully and deliberately nurtured the people and the processes that have contributed to our success and this esteemed industry achievement."

About the List

In developing the ranking of "America's Best Recruiting Firms," Forbes partnered with market research company Statista. The broad field of recruitment firms was divided into two main categories: Executive Search , featuring firms that place executives in positions with more than $100,000 per year in income; and Professional Search , representing firms that specialize in filling professional and specialist positions that pay up to $100,000 per year.

To determine the list, Statista surveyed 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms in both the executive and professional search categories. More than 17,000 nominations were collected, and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team is comprised of career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #18 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2019."

