20/20 Foresight Executive Search Unveils New Identity as 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions

05 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

20/20 Foresight Augments Platform and Suite of Services, Expanding into a Full-Service Talent Advisory Firm

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight Executive Search is pleased to announce that the company name has changed to 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions. This name change represents the culmination of the firm's evolution into a full-service, vertically integrated talent advisory firm.

In 1994, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded as a real estate-focused executive search firm. Over the last 30 years, it has grown to include 13 offices across the country and evolved its service platform in response to the needs of its loyal clients.

Bob Cavoto, Founder, explained, "We developed unsurpassed expertise in the real estate sector and grew into the largest real estate executive search firm in the country. We are proud of this achievement, but we do so much more. We have broadened our industry focus to encompass financial services and professional services and expanded our platform to offer a comprehensive suite of talent advisory services."

To honor this growth, 20/20 Foresight has consolidated its service offerings into one unified global brand – 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions – that accurately represents its capacity to deliver solutions for all executive talent needs.

Integrated Service Platform

The firm's new platform includes three core services:

  • Executive Search: Building on its legacy, 20/20 Foresight will continue to be a leader in the field of executive search. The firm has been recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms" for seven consecutive years. It has also been ranked as one of the "Top 50 Recruiters" by Hunt Scanlon.

  • Organizational Consulting: With a suite of consulting services, 20/20 Foresight helps organizations manage their human capital and create an infrastructure that supports their business strategy. Services include compensation consulting, succession planning, board advisory, organizational design, executive coaching, leadership assessments, and litigation consulting.

  • Executive Marketing & Job Finding: 20/20 Foresight offers a comprehensive job finding program for select, highly qualified executives. From career strategy to offer negotiation, 20/20 Foresight manages the entire job search process. Its exclusive program places executive clients in coveted roles with premier organizations.

Executive Team & Regional Leadership 

As part of this expansion and rebranding, 20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the following appointments to its executive team:

  • Bob Cavoto, Co-Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer
  • Stephanie Cook, Co-Chairperson & Chief Administrative Officer
  • Robert Peck, President

Additionally, the firm's regional leadership will be comprised of the following accomplished professionals:

  • Rebecca Wilson, Senior Managing Director & Regional President, New York
  • Alex Cox, Senior Managing Director & Regional President, Texas
  • Mike Jones, Senior Managing Director & Regional President, Washington, DC Metro
  • Dan Serakowski, Senior Managing Director & Regional President, Pittsburgh

Robert Peck, President, noted, "One of 20/20's great strengths is that our consultants are industry experts. They are all former business leaders who possess invaluable insights that set us apart from other talent advisory firms. Our new leadership team will ensure that our clients continue to receive this expert guidance and the high-touch experience they have come to expect."

New Website

20/20 Foresight has redesigned its website (2020-4.com) to reflect its new name and integrated platform. In addition, the site features 20/20 Foresight's passion for leveraging cutting-edge technology to elevate the client experience. The most recent addition to the firm's infrastructure is the 20/20 Foresight Client Hub, a cloud-based client portal designed to provide greater transparency and efficiency throughout the executive search process.

Continued Commitment to Clients

20/20 Foresight reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients, enhancing their human capital, and contributing to the achievement of their strategic objectives.

"We are tremendously excited for this next phase of our journey," expressed Stephanie Cook, Co-Chairperson & Chief Administrative Officer. "Over the past 30 years, our proven approach has consistently yielded successful outcomes and cultivated lasting client relationships. With our enhanced platform, we stand ready to support both our existing clients and new ones, addressing all of their executive talent requirements."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions

Founded in 1994, 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions is a full-service talent advisory firm that specializes in real estate, financial services, and professional services. The firm's core offering includes Executive Search, Organizational Consulting, and Executive Marketing & Job Finding. Through this platform, 20/20 Foresight helps clients achieve a high-functioning organization in which talent, process, and structure are aligned with strategic goals. Additionally, the firm works with select, highly qualified executives to navigate and advance their careers. 20/20 Foresight features career consultants who are industry experts, as well as a data-driven process, sophisticated technology platform, and the industry's best database. 20/20 Foresight has 13 offices nationwide and more than 50 consultants. The firm was recently ranked #11 by Forbes on its 2023 list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms," marking the seventh consecutive year on this prestigious list.

