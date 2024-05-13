20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions Named to Forbes 2024 List of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for Eighth Consecutive Year

20/20 Foresight Ranked #12 in Prestigious National Compilation

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions has once again been honored by Forbes on its distinguished list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms." This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2024 awards list was announced on May 7, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

20/20 Foresight secured the #12 spot out of the top 150 firms that made the list, marking the eighth consecutive year that 20/20 Foresight has been recognized by Forbes. This industry honor comes at a momentous time for the company, having recently rebranded as 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions to reflect its full suite of talent advisory services, which includes Executive Search, Organizational Consulting, and Executive Marketing & Job Finding. Founded in 1994 as 20/20 Foresight Executive Search, the firm has grown to include 13 offices across the country and evolved its service platform in response to the growing needs of its loyal clients. The firm was also recently recognized by Hunt Scanlon, the industry leader in executive search sector research and news, on its list of the Top 50 Recruiters 2024 .

"As we mark our 30th anniversary and our firm's global rebranding, we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes and our peers," said Bob Cavoto, Co-Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 Foresight. "Over the past three decades, our company has grown into the largest retained real estate executive search firm in the country. With a specialization in real estate, alongside our expertise in financial services and professional services, we continue to expand our platform so that we can address all the human capital needs of our clients in these transformative times."

Robert Peck, President, added, "This prestigious honor is a testament to 20/20's expertise, comprehensive solutions, and unwavering commitment to innovation. While other firms have scaled back their investments, we have maintained our commitment to advancing technology and fostering innovation in executive search. We have done this with one singular goal in mind: to deliver exceptional services to our clients."

About Forbes' List

In developing its rankings of "America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms," Forbes partnered with market research company Statista. In total, more than 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year's survey. The list is divided into three major categories:

Executive Recruiting : The top 150 recruiting firms that place managers in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than $100,000 .

: The top 150 recruiting firms that place managers in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than . Professional Recruiting : The top 200 recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income up to $100,000 .

: The top 200 recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income up to . Temporary Staffing : The top 175 companies matching job candidates with employers for temporary and contract positions.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions

Founded in 1994, 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions is a full-service talent advisory firm that specializes in real estate, financial services, and professional services. The firm's core offering includes Executive Search, Organizational Consulting, and Executive Marketing & Job Finding. Through this platform, 20/20 Foresight helps clients achieve a high-functioning organization in which talent, process, and structure are aligned with strategic goals. Additionally, the firm works with select, highly qualified executives to navigate and advance their careers. 20/20 Foresight features career consultants who are industry experts, as well as a data-driven process, sophisticated technology platform, and the industry's best database. 20/20 Foresight has 13 offices nationwide and more than 50 consultants. The firm was recently ranked #12 by Forbes on its 2024 list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms," marking the eighth consecutive year on this prestigious list.

