20/20 Foresight Hires Matt Jagodrinski and Dan Serakowski to Co-Lead Pittsburgh Office

"As the recruiting industry continues to evolve and become hyper-local in today's rapidly transforming marketplace, 20/20 Foresight is staying true to our mission of hiring knowledgeable, passionate specialists to ensure our company is a trusted long-term partner for our clients," said Bob Cavoto, Managing Principal and Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "The powerful combination of Matt's real estate experience and Dan's construction and development expertise will allow us to fully integrate and succeed in making meaningful placements in the influential Pittsburgh market."

Jagodrinski and Serakowski will serve as Co-Managing Directors, sharing responsibilities to grow 20/20 Foresight's profile in this emerging Eastern U.S. marketplace. Both have extensive executive-level recruiting experience, with Jagodrinski specializing in investment-grade real estate placements, and Serakowski focusing his recruitment career on the construction and development industry. Together, they will build relationships with prominent banks, pension funds, insurance companies, REITs, developers, investors, contractors and family offices in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area to help develop this integral sector for 20/20 Foresight's portfolio.

"I'm excited to join a team that puts a precedent on industry and market specialization," said Jagodrinski about joining the 20/20 Foresight family. "As the Pittsburgh market continues to grow in size and importance, it's crucial to have knowledgeable recruitment specialists on the ground to help lead our efforts in a strategic direction."

Serakowski added: "This is a pivotal juncture for the construction and development industry, with commercial real estate holders rethinking how structures are built and utilized by the public. 20/20 Foresight is at the forefront of this societal shift, helping companies build teams of forward-thinking, impactful executives."

"Matt and Dan's affiliation with 20/20 Foresight precisely represents our company's vision for the future," said Managing Director Robert Peck. "By combining our ongoing investment in technology and continual refinements in process with individuals who have an established track record and outstanding reputation in real estate executive search, the opportunities are boundless. We're very enthusiastic about the additions of Matt and Dan and the potential they bring to the real estate marketplace and the company's future growth."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

SOURCE 20/20 Foresight