20/20 FORESIGHT INTRODUCES ESRA: A REVOLUTION IN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TECHNOLOGY

ESRA Automates the Candidate Identification and Research Process, Enhancing the Executive Search Experience for Every Client

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions, an industry leader in executive search, is pleased to announce the launch of Executive Search Research Assistant — known as ESRA — a proprietary technology developed by 20/20 Foresight that revolutionizes the candidate identification and research process.

A cornerstone of any successful executive search firm is the ability to efficiently and accurately identify both active and passive candidates and match them with the right opportunities. Traditionally, this has been a highly manual process, and it remains so for most firms in the executive search industry.

20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions announces the launch of Executive Search Research Assistant (ESRA). Post this

ESRA is a game-changer. This cutting-edge technology automates the candidate identification process, enabling consultants to access a broader pool of candidates and ultimately present clients with more highly qualified individuals for every search. Quite simply, it represents the future of executive search research.

Robert Peck, President of 20/20 Foresight, noted, "At the core of our strategy are significant investments in digital innovation designed to enhance our clients' experience. ESRA is the latest example of this commitment. By automating the candidate identification process, we not only boost the efficiency of each search, but also free our consultants to concentrate on more strategic tasks, such as evaluating candidates' expertise and cultural fit. As a result, this advanced technology strengthens our ability to deliver top-tier talent, ultimately adding significant value to our clients' organizations."

Bob Cavoto, Co-Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, added, "With ESRA, we will continue to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with the personalized, white-glove consulting experience our clients have come to expect. ESRA will not only enhance our high-touch approach, but also empower us to deliver even greater value and insight with every engagement. This is just one of the many ways we are committed to staying at the forefront of the executive search industry."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions

Founded in 1994, 20/20 Foresight Executive Talent Solutions is a full-service talent advisory firm that specializes in real estate, financial services, and professional services. The firm's core offering includes Executive Search, Organizational Consulting, and Executive Marketing & Job Finding. Through this platform, 20/20 Foresight helps clients achieve a high-functioning organization in which talent, process, and structure are aligned with strategic goals. Additionally, the firm works with select, highly qualified executives to navigate and advance their careers. 20/20 Foresight features career consultants who are industry experts, as well as a data-driven process, sophisticated technology platform, and the industry's best database. 20/20 Foresight has 13 offices nationwide and more than 50 consultants. The firm was ranked #12 by Forbes on its 2024 list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms," marking the eighth consecutive year on this prestigious list.

SOURCE 20/20 Foresight