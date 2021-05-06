20/20 Foresight Selects Wende Ascher to Lead Team's Expanding Marketing Initiatives

"Wende's appointment to lead our firm's extensive marketing plans brings a tremendous amount of value to 20/20 Foresight," said Managing Principal Robert Peck. "Having been on the client side for more than 20 years, she has a deep knowledge of the real estate industry, first-hand knowledge of how real estate companies are organized and insight into the culture, which will add value to our process and help us to better serve our clients."

"Wende is the rare blend of intellect, experience and business sense; she'll not only be leading our overall marketing efforts, but to an even greater extent, she'll be enhancing our firm's client experience," added Bob Cavoto, 20/20 Foreisght Founder and Managing Principal.

Prior to 20/20 Foresight, Ascher served as Vice President of Operations for the Broker Channel of Ten-X Commercial, the leading online platform for trading commercial real estate. Prior to Ten-X, Wende led Business Development, Sales & Marketing for Colliers New York Tri-State Region, where she supported $50 million in annual revenue. Before Colliers, Ascher was a member of the leadership team of Cushman & Wakefield's Global Marketing group, holding various management positions including Global Head of Strategic Intelligence, National Director of U.S. Marketing, National Marketing Director of Asset Services and National Marketing Director of Capital Markets. Through strategic marketing campaigns and client pursuits, her leadership resulted in a substantial increase in market share and firm revenue.

Ascher began her career as a litigation attorney at the law firm Richards & O'Neil, LLP, specializing in real estate litigation, securities law, employment and intellectual property. She received her B.A. from Cornell University where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Distinction and received her Juris Doctorate from New York University School of Law.

"I am excited to apply my expertise and experience in real estate business development in a dynamic role that can make a real difference in an organization's ongoing success," Ascher said about her recent appointment. "The firm's commitment to offering our clients unparalleled service while creating intentional opportunities for our team members makes 20/20 Foresight the ideal place to grow and contribute to the future of the executive search and real estate industries in meaningful, long-lasting ways."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

