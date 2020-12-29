2020 Gay Travel Awards Winners Revealed!
23 Leading LGBTQ, inclusive and accepting winners selected from hundreds of finalists.
Dec 29, 2020, 08:38 ET
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com announced the winners today.
In its fifth year, the Gay Travel Awards mission is to recognize and reward select accommodations, destinations, and transportation companies worldwide. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help inspire other companies and brands to follow their spirit of diversity and inclusiveness. They also strive to continuously improve their amenities, safety protocols, and service excellence.
This year, Gay Travel Influencers have been added for the first time, too, and the new category is an important and noteworthy enhancement.
GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. In the meantime, The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to a time when it's safer to get back out there."
A complete list of this year's categories and winners are listed below:
AIRLINE
Cape Air
BED & BREAKFAST/ INN
Inn on the Alameda
CAR RENTAL
Fox Rent a Car
DESTINATION, BEACH
Los Cabos, Mexico
DESTINATION, CITY
Atlanta, Georgia
DESTINATION, FAMILY
Orlando, Florida
DESTINATION, ISLAND
Mykonos, Greece
DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS
Zermatt, Switzerland
DESTINATION, NATURE
Costa Rica, Central America
DESTINATION, WEDDING
Puerto Rico, Caribbean
HOTEL, BEACH
Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Andaz West Hollywood
HOTEL, CASINO
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
HOTEL, CITY
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
HOTEL, FAMILY
JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
HOTEL, GOLF
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Sri panwa, Phuket
HOTEL, LUXURY
The Langham Huntington
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
HOTEL, VALUE
Skyrock Inn of Sedona
HOTEL, WEDDING
The Lodge at Ashford Castle
GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER (TIE)
@tcappelli
@onairplanemode__
About GayTravel.com
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is pleasurable and memorable.
For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.
Media & Press Inquiries
Victoria Prisco
800-GAY-TRAVEL X 709
SOURCE gaytravel.com