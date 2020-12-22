2020 Global Active Seat Belt System Market Analysis, by Component, Application and Region - Featuring Key Players Autoliv, Inc., Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation and Takata Corporation

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Seat Belt System Market by Component, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Active Seat Belt System Market was valued at USD 11.51 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Increasing need for advanced safety features inside vehicles due to the rising number of road accidents have increased the demand for active seat belt systems. Also, technological advancements, implementation of stringent regulatory standards regarding road safety and increase in demand for premium vehicles with superior safety features are expected to drive the active seat belt system market. However, high costs of these systems are expected to hamper the market growth.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global active seat belt system market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into retractors, pre-tensioners, and buckle lifters. In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on geography the global active seat belt system market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Geographical Analysis



North America dominates the global market due to high adoption of active seat belt systems, increasing adoption of premium vehicles, and implementation of stringent regulatory policies regarding road safety.



The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow owing to the expanding consumer base, rise in purchasing power, and developments by market players.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global active seat belt system market include, Autoliv, Inc., Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Holding Limited, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, Inc.), Takata Corporation, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG





